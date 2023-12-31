Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's 18-year-olds at record-low 1.06 mil on falling births

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of 18-year-olds in Japan totaled a record low of 1.06 million as of Monday, a government estimate showed, as the country continues to grapple with a falling birthrate.

The number of those that have reached Japan's legal adult age fell by 60,000 from 2023 and accounted for 0.86 percent of Japan's total population, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Sunday.

The year 2005, when the new adults were born, had seen the country's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman is estimated to bear in her lifetime -- fall to a record-low 1.26, later matched by that of 2022.

In Japan, the age of adulthood was lowered from 20 to 18 in April 2022 in a bid to encourage active social participation by youth.

The number of new adults hit a record-high 2.46 million in 1970. Following a decline, the figure surpassed 2 million in the early 1990s when those born between 1971 and 1974 amid a second baby boom reached adulthood. But the number has been on a falling trend since then.

The latest ministry data includes foreign residents living in the country for over three months.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo