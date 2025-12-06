 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Flatbed seat
Photo shows a flatbed seat installed on an overnight bus service operated by a bus company based in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan. Image: Kyodo
national

Japan's 1st bus service with lie-flat seats begins

1 Comment
KOCHI

Japan's first overnight bus service with lie-flat seats began Saturday in western Japan, allowing passengers to relax during the roughly 10-hour trip to and from Tokyo as the operator aims to make the service a "new form of mobility."

Bus operator Kochi Ekimae Kanko, based in Kochi Prefecture, decided to launch the service in the hope of catering to the needs of bus travelers who complain that overnight bus rides are physically exhausting.

The seats can be converted into two tiers of beds. The bus departs from Kochi on Saturday night, and leaves Tokyo on Sunday night, with one stop in the city of Naruto in Tokushima Prefecture, which neighbors Kochi.

Fares depend on the availability of seats, with a lower bed seat costing around 10,000 yen ($64) one way, while an upper bed seat costs 12,000 or more.

Each flatbed is about 180 centimeters in length and 50 cm in width, and they are equipped with a smartphone charger, privacy curtains, and safety rails. From January, the service will be expanded to three to four buses a week in each direction.

The company has conducted trial runs and made improvements since March, including the installation of the chargers. It also plans to sell the bed seats starting next spring, enabling other bus operators to offer a similar service.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has created safety guidelines for busses with lie-flat seats and expects demand will increase if autonomous driving becomes more widespread in the future.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

What a great idea!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo