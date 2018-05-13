Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's 1st foreign nursing care trainees to arrive in June

TOKYO

Japan will receive its first two foreign trainees in the field of nursing care as early as next month as a supervising body has approved training plans for two Chinese women, a group accepting them said.

The move comes after a law took effect in November to include nursing care in the list of fields in which foreign trainees can work under a government program.

The Organization for Technical Intern Training approved the plans for the two Chinese on May 1.

There are 102 similar applications as of April 20, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The two trainees, both in their 40s with caregiving experiences in Dalian, will work at welfare facilities in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, for five years, the maximum training period allowed under the program.

Shinsuke Ono, head of the company operating the facilities, said he hopes the program will help increase human resources as his firm looks to start a business in China.

Japan introduced the training program for foreigners in 1993 with the aim of transferring skills to developing countries. But the scheme has faced criticism at home and abroad as a cover for importing cheap labor.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

