Prince Hisahito, accompanied by his parents Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, poses for photos at Ochanomizu University junior high school before attending the entrance ceremony in Tokyo, in April. Photo: Pool via Reuters
national

Japan's 2 imperial heirs to fly on separate planes to Bhutan

TOKYO

Japan's two imperial heirs will fly on separate planes to their vacation spot in Bhutan in August after Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in May put the crown prince and his son first and second in line to the throne, respectively, Imperial Household Agency sources said Wednesday.

The Japanese government did not need such an arrangement before as the emperor and his younger brother Crown Prince Fumihito did not travel together before the former Emperor Akihito abdicated in April.

With the crown prince's son Prince Hisahito now second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, the agency will have them fly on separate commercial planes as a precautionary measure to protect the imperial lineage should anything happen to one of the aircraft, the sources said.

The Japanese government maintains male-only succession rules.

Crown Prince Fumihito will fly solo and Prince Hisahito will travel with his mother Princess Kiko, according to the sources. Their flights out of Japan will be staggered by a few hours but the family will be together at connections and their destinations in Bhutan, they said.

It is the first overseas trip for Prince Hisahito, 12, the only male grandchildren of former Emperor Akihito.

The family will spend about 10 days in mid-August in Bhutan so the young prince can learn about a different culture and Bhutan's nature.

Japan's imperial family and Bhutan's royal family have maintained friendly relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1986.

The imperial family as a whole encourages its members to have international experience. Emperor Naruhito himself traveled to Australia in 1974 as a junior high school student and studied in Britain after graduating from university.

With the country's imperial family shrinking "we must avert the potential risks associated with imperial heirs being on the same airplane together," said Yuji Otabe, an expert on imperial history and honorary professor at Shizuoka University of Welfare.

Must be nice to have luxurious, tax-payer funded holidays.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Then again, my "luxurious" holidays are tax-payer funded by this taxpayer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

News?

Guys im walking to work in the rain btw.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Guys im walking to work in the rain btw.

I feel for you. Hope that umbrella's treating you well.

What kind of bar you own, Kobe White?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Japanese government maintains male-only succession rules.

Really? No kidding? Never heard this one before, and here I thought all along that Japan was a progressive, country!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Umbrella, i done need no stinking umbrella ;0) 30 odd seats pretty cool but cheap bar, ticking over and dont take s%%t from demanding customers. 2 rules, rule 1 the bar man is always right Rule 2 if the bar man is wrong see rule 1.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

