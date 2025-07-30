Japan's 2024 rice demand tops estimate; outstrips supply again

Demand for rice in Japan in the year through June was 7.11 million tons, 380,000 tons more than initial government projections made last year, the farm ministry said Wednesday.

With 6.79 million tons of rice produced in 2024, it marks the third consecutive year that demand has exceeded supply, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

While the ministry usually releases its year-ahead projection for domestic demand at the end of July, it has opted not to do so this year for the first time, citing the need to carefully analyze why the previous forecast missed the mark.

Rice prices have surged since summer last year, but the ministry had maintained that supply was sufficient, a stance that contributed to the government's delay in releasing rice from its stockpiles.

Reflecting on this misjudgment, the government now plans to focus on supporting increased rice production to better respond to fluctuations in demand.

By the end of June, the government had released 360,000 tons of its stockpiled rice, effectively covering most of the extra demand with reserve supplies.

Rice inventory in the private sector stood at 1.57 million tons as of the end of June, almost on par with the record low level recorded the previous June.

The government plans to identify and announce the causes behind the recent sharp rise in rice prices at a forthcoming Cabinet-level meeting.

In recent years, the rise has been mainly driven by reduced distribution volumes, due in part to heat damage and pest outbreaks, with some also attributing it to demand from booming inbound tourism.

A perceived rice shortage may have also prompted households and retailers to stockpile supplies, further driving up prices.

© KYODO