 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/ASKA
national

Japan's 2024 rice demand tops estimate; outstrips supply again

3 Comments
TOKYO

Demand for rice in Japan in the year through June was 7.11 million tons, 380,000 tons more than initial government projections made last year, the farm ministry said Wednesday.

With 6.79 million tons of rice produced in 2024, it marks the third consecutive year that demand has exceeded supply, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

While the ministry usually releases its year-ahead projection for domestic demand at the end of July, it has opted not to do so this year for the first time, citing the need to carefully analyze why the previous forecast missed the mark.

Rice prices have surged since summer last year, but the ministry had maintained that supply was sufficient, a stance that contributed to the government's delay in releasing rice from its stockpiles.

Reflecting on this misjudgment, the government now plans to focus on supporting increased rice production to better respond to fluctuations in demand.

By the end of June, the government had released 360,000 tons of its stockpiled rice, effectively covering most of the extra demand with reserve supplies.

Rice inventory in the private sector stood at 1.57 million tons as of the end of June, almost on par with the record low level recorded the previous June.

The government plans to identify and announce the causes behind the recent sharp rise in rice prices at a forthcoming Cabinet-level meeting.

In recent years, the rise has been mainly driven by reduced distribution volumes, due in part to heat damage and pest outbreaks, with some also attributing it to demand from booming inbound tourism.

A perceived rice shortage may have also prompted households and retailers to stockpile supplies, further driving up prices.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Nice to see this issue debated so rigorously during the recent election

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No tears here.

Look! https://www.farmersrice.com/california-rice/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@laguna

Or you can get Louisiana rice and make Jumbalaya (yum) or Gumbo (yum yum) or etoufee' (yum yum yum).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo