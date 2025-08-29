 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's 2025 rice crop outlook favorable, shortage likely to ease

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rice production in 13 of Japan's 47 prefectures in 2025 is expected to exceed that of the previous year and remain mostly unchanged in 29 prefectures, an outlook from the farm ministry showed Friday, raising hopes that the country's rice shortage will soon be resolved.

With just four prefectures projected to see lower rice yield per unit area than the previous year as of Aug. 15, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has concluded that overall harvest conditions are favorable.

Okinawa Prefecture was not included in the outlook as some of the figures from the region have yet to be tabulated.

Land for cultivation in 2025 is expected to expand by about 100,000 hectares compared with the previous year. Assuming regular crop conditions, the ministry forecasts that brown rice production will increase by 560,000 tons to around 7.35 million tons.

A significant shortfall was seen in 2024, when demand reached 7.11 million tons, while only 6.79 million tons of rice was produced. The rise has been mainly driven by reduced distribution volumes, due in part to heat damage and pest outbreaks, with some also attributing it to demand from booming inbound tourism.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog