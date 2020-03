The Japan International Cooperation Agency, the government's development aid arm, has recalled all 1,900 volunteers working in 72 countries due to the growing risk of their contracting the new coronavirus, its officials said Thursday.

JICA will ask all volunteers returning to Japan to self-isolate at home for two weeks, they said.

So far, the organization has had some 100 of its volunteer workers return home from China and three other countries.

