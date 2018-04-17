Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk through a pathway with snow walls as tall as 17 meters each side of the road in Toyama Prefecture on Monday.. Photo: KYODO
national

Alpine sightseeing route featuring 17-meter snow walls opens in Toyama

0 Comments
TOYAMA

A sightseeing route running through the Tateyama mountain range in central Japan's Northern Alps opened Monday, offering views at one point of snow walls as tall as 17 meters each side of the road.

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, which connects the town of Tateyama in Toyama Prefecture and the city of Omachi in Nagano, is popular with its spectacles of mountains, valleys and waterfalls.

Until June 22, visitors can walk through a pathway next to the high snow walls, called "Yuki no Otani" (Huge valley of snow), created by snow removal work. It is forged through the Tateyama Murodo plateau at an altitude of 2,450 meters.

"I was so surprised at the size. I guess we cannot see such a high snow wall anywhere else," said Yusuke Ogura, 32, who came from the western Japan prefecture of Wakayama.

The opening of the 37.2-kilometer-long sightseeing route for this season was pushed back one day because of heavy snowstorms.

Given a growing number of foreign tourists, the route operator expects 1 million visitors, up some 70,000 from a year ago, during the season through the end of November.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

History

Tomonoura

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Yamagata’s Ningen Shogi (Human Chess)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Of Tokyo’s Best Vintage And Used Clothing Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

20 Images that Prove Cherry Blossoms in Japan Make Life Worth Living

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Senkakuwan Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Overcoming Cultural Boundaries With Chef Marybeth Boller

Savvy Tokyo