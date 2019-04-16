Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk through a pathway with snow walls as tall as 17 meters each side of the road in Toyama Prefecture on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan's Alpine sightseeing route featuring snow walls opens

0 Comments
TOYAMA

A sightseeing route featuring tall snow walls that runs through the Tateyama mountain range in Toyama Prefecture has opened for this year's tourist season.

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, which is closed over most of the winter, connects the town of Tateyama in Toyama Prefecture and the city of Omachi in Nagano Prefecture in the Northern Alps by bus and cable car.

The sightseeing route is open through Nov 30 each year and visitors can walk through a pathway next to the snow walls called the "Yuki no Otani Walk" created by snow removal work.

Kansai Electric Power Co said it started using new battery-powered buses instead of trolley buses to run through a tunnel that forms part of the sightseeing route.

The pathway for tourists walking around the snow walls, as tall as 16 meters each side of the road this year, opened Tuesday. The bus service for part of the route, between Bijodaira, at an altitude of 977 meters, and Murodo at an altitude of 2,450 meters, both in Tateyama, was closed Monday but began operations on Tuesday.

The operator of the route said it aims to attract 1 million visitors this year, up around 20,000 from the previous year, considering the growing number of foreign tourists.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Politically Indirect: Using More Inclusive Japanese Words

GaijinPot Blog

These Are Some of the Craziest Questions ALTs Of Color in Japan Get Asked

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Hot springs

Ito

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo