Japan's average adult height declining for those born in 1980 or later

While the average height of Japanese adults had grown some 15 centimeters over the past century with improved nutrition and public health conditions, it has started to decline for those born in 1980 or later, research showed.
A research team at the National Center for Child Health and Development in Tokyo analyzed data on some 3.15 million adults in Japan and concluded the declining trend in average height may be attributed to increases in low-birth-weight infants in the country, or those who weighed 2,500 grams or lighter at birth.
The findings by Naho Morisaki and other researchers were published last year in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.
According to the study, average adult height in Japan peaked for those born in 1978 and 1979 at 171.46 cm for men and 158.52 cm for women, while the figures for those born in 1996 stood at 170.82 cm among men and 158.31 cm among women -- 0.64 cm and 0.21 cm shorter than peak levels, respectively.
The researchers found "a strong inverse correlation" between the rate of low-birth-weight infants and adult height. While the decline of the average height started among people born in 1980 or later, the number of low-birth-weight babies sharply increased since around that time.
Health ministry statistics showed the ratio of low-birth-weight babies in Japan stood at 5.1 percent in the latter half of 1970s, but it jumped nearly twofold to 9.7 percent in 2007.
Past research has indicated that the height of people with low birth weights tends to be shorter when they grow into adult.
Morisaki, chief of the center's division of life course epidemiology, and other team members studied trends in average height of Japanese adults born between 1969 and 1996 and observed trends in birth characteristics using data of around 64.1 million live births in the vital statistics between 1969 and 2014.© KYODO
Disillusioned
So, they have determined the connection between height and smaller babies, but haven’t done anything to investigating why babies are getting smaller? The fact that babies are getting smaller should be much more concerning than a drop in average height.
kurisupisu
i was premature but I tower above most Japanese.
Strangerland
That would seem to be the next logical step after they figure out that babies are actually getting smaller. You know, like they are reporting they just figured out in this article.
JB
We already know why. Doctors here bully pregnant women into gaining very little weight so they give birth to smaller babies...
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2010/11/03/national/dieting-moms-babies-underweight/#.WoIbAHCRWEd
Nick in Japan
Maybe the babies are getting smaller because adults are beginning to eat healthy Japanese food again instead of shovelling US Fast Food crap down their throats.
murabito
That may be because its something that other people have already described and studied, Decrease of BMI and increase in smoking rates in women of reproductive age are the most likely factors for the trend.
Luddite
Pregnant women here are berated if they gain a gram more than they are told they should. Babies are malnourished in the womb.
afanofjapan
My wife was told off for gaining too much weight one week, which scared her into controlling her portion sizes (despite my protests). Next thing you know she is being berated for not gaining enough weight (on the following weeks). They have a razor thin range of healthy weight gain recommendations and are threatened with all sorts of problems if they go outside of that.
browny1
As JB & Luddite alluded to.
Doctors almost bully pregnant women if they gain more than a miniscule in "excess" weight during their terms.
And this is on top of a society which celebrates thinness (skinny) as being the ideal for women. Unfortunately many fall under this spell, and consequently you have a "set menu" for light-weight babies.
I can never understand this obsession with the "skeletal" look.
FizzBit
Too much carbohydrates, not enough protein.
FizzBit
I'm not buying this study. Most of my unversity students are around my hieght, 5'11". Maybe this guy should stop measuring the legs only.
nakanoguy01
a simple answer could be the advancement of NICU. doctors are able to save more babies who are born premature.