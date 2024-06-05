 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman and a child cross a street in Tokyo. Image: AP file
national

Japan's birthrate falls to record low as number of marriages also drops

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan’s birthrate fell to a new low for the eight straight year in 2023, according to Health Ministry data released on Wednesday. A government official described the situation as critical and urged authorities to do everything they can to reverse the trend.

The data underscores Japan's long-standing issues of a rapidly aging and shrinking population, which has serious implications for the country's economy and national security — especially against the backdrop of China's increasingly assertive presence in the region.

According to the latest statistics, Japan's fertility rate — the average number of babies a woman is expected to have in her lifetime — stood at 1.2 last year. The 727,277 babies born in Japan in 2023 were down 5.6% from the previous year, the ministry said — the lowest since Japan started compiling the statistics in 1899.

Separately, the data shows that the number of marriages fell by 6% to 474,717 last year, something authorities say is a key reason for the declining birth rate. In the predominantly traditional Japanese society, out-of-wedlock births are rare as people prize family values.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that it's "a critical situation.” The next six years, until the 2030s, will be “the last chance for us to possibly reverse the trend,” he said.

Hayashi noted economic instability, difficulties in balancing work and childrearing and other complex factors as main reasons why young people have a hard time deciding to get married or raise children.

The data was released as Japan's Diet on Wednesday approved a revision to laws designed to beef up financial support for childrearing parents or those expecting babies, as well as to widen access to childcare services and expand parental leave benefits. The government earmarked 5.3 trillion yen as part of the 2024 budget for this, and is expected to spend 3.6 trillion yen ($23 billion) in tax money annually over the next three years.

Experts say the measures are largely meant for married couples who plan to have or who already have children, and are not addressing a growing number of young people reluctant to get married.

Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, said the measures fall short of addressing the problem.

“Simple economic measures such as increase of subsidies are not going to resolve the serious problem of declining births,” Kiuchi wrote in an analysis report, adding that a conservative mindset espousing traditional gender roles at home and at the workplace also needs to change.

Surveys show that younger Japanese are increasingly reluctant to marry or have children, discouraged by bleak job prospects, the high cost of living — which rises at a faster pace than salaries — and a gender-biased corporate culture that adds an extra burden only on women and working mothers.

Japan's population of more than 125 million people is projected to fall by about 30%, to 87 million by 2070, with four out of every 10 people 65 years of age or older.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog