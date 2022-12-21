Japan's births set to hit new all-time low below 800,000 in 2022

The number of babies born in Japan is set to drop to a record low for seven straight years in 2022, falling below 800,000 for the first time since the government started compiling statistics on births in 1899, data released by the health ministry showed Tuesday.
As the prolonged coronavirus pandemic has continued to cause women to delay plans to become pregnant due to economic reasons and health concerns, the total number of births from January to October fell 4.8 percent from the same period a year earlier to 669,871, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's preliminary data showed.
Unless trends change this year, the annual total of newborns in the world's third-largest economy is on track to hit around 770,000, compared to last year's 811,604.
The number is declining faster than the government anticipated. The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research predicted in 2017 that total births would be around 850,000 in 2022 and drop below 800,000 in 2030.
Fewer births in Japan's rapidly graying society threaten future funding of the government's soaring social security programs, such as pensions and medical care for the elderly.
A 2022 white paper on the declining birth rate released by the Cabinet Office in June said the spread of the novel coronavirus had led to a fall in the number of marriages and pregnancies, and that people in their 20s and 30s have larger concerns than other generations about job security and income prospects because of the pandemic, making them less optimistic about having a family than before the COVID-19 outbreak.
The number of births in Japan has been on a downtrend since peaking at around 2.09 million in 1973 in the middle of the country's second baby boom.
In 1984, the number fell to 1.5 million and dropped below 1 million in 2016.
Japan's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime -- was 1.30 in 2021, down 0.03 percentage point from the year before for the sixth consecutive yearly decline.
Kohei Wada, a professor at Chuo University specializing in demography, said the downtrend is expected to continue for years to come.
"In addition to designing the country's social security system in a way that will fit the aging society, we need to further analyze ways to raise the birth rate," Wada said, referring to measures taken by municipalities achieving high birth rates.© KYODO
To fully understand the decline in the fertility rate (TFR), we first need to drop back a little over 70 years to July 1944. For three weeks that summer, representatives of 44 nations came together at Bretton Woods to make financial arrangements for the postwar world after the expected defeat of Germany and Japan. Conference participants established a modified “gold standard” under which the exchange rates of most currencies were fixed against the U.S. dollar. In 1949, under the Bretton Woods system, Japan accepted a fixed exchange rate of Y360 to the U.S. dollar – a rate that remained unchanged for 22 years.
The year that delegates met at Bretton Woods, 1944, Japan had a TFR of 4.12, and three years later the country’s TFR hit a postwar high of 4.54. In 1948, however, abortion was legalized, and by 1957 Japan’s TFR had fallen to 2.04, below the 2.07 needed for population replacement. Over the next 16 years, through 1973, Japan’s TFR averaged about 2.06, but in 1974 a drop began from which the country has never recovered.
What happened?
Inflation. From 1956 to 1972, Japan’s economy grew 9.3% on average in real terms as all sorts of durable consumer goods were produced. However, imports continued to exceed exports. Prices rose. From 1969 through 1971, unions demanded wage increases in excess of 22, 23, and 24 percent, and companies met those demands by granting raises of 15, 18, and 17 percent, respectively.
The U.S. gold coverage, meanwhile, deteriorated from 55 to 22 percent; that is, the U.S. had printed so many dollars that it had the ability to convert only 22% of those dollars into gold on demand. Because the U.S. could no longer honor its commitment to pay gold for dollars, President Nixon announced on August 15, 1971, that the U.S. would no longer sell gold, thus ending the fixed exchange-rate system. The yen immediately appreciated to 340 per dollar and was at 315 by the end of the year.
To counter the deflationary impact of the yen appreciation, fiscal and monetary policy was relaxed. Bond issuance tripled. And the Tanaka administration spent, spent, and spent some more. Inflation roared, reaching double digits. In 1972 and 1973, unions demanded wage increases surpassing 25 and 39 percent, and received raises exceeding 20 and 32 percent, respectively.
And then, war. At noon on October 6, 1973, on the Jewish Day of Atonement, Egypt and Syria staged a surprise attack on Israeli forces situated on the Suez Canal and the Golan Heights, starting the Yom Kippur War. Three days later, the members of OAPEC, comprising the Arab members of OPEC in addition to Egypt and Syria, announced that they would no longer ship oil to nations that had lent Israel support during the war – that is, the U.S., its allies in Western Europe, and Japan.
Japan’s CPI surged to 24% and inflation topped 20%, and struggling companies shifted to a policy that would greatly impact Japan’s TFR over the next three decades: They started hiring part-time workers at much lower wages, jobs mostly taken by women.
Japan’s TFR fell to 1.91 in 1975, 1.76 in 1985, 1.42 in 1995, and 1.26 in 2005.