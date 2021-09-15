No. of Japan's centenarians hits record 86,500

The number of people aged 100 or above in Japan is estimated at a record 86,510, with the number of men reaching the milestone topping 10,000 for the first time, health ministry data showed Tuesday.
The number of centenarians as of Sept. 15 represents an increase of 6,060 from a year earlier for the 51st consecutive year of rise, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said prior to the Respect for the Aged Day holiday, which falls next Monday.
Of the 86,510, women accounted for 88.4 percent or 76,450, up 5,475 from a year earlier and men totaled 10,060, up 585, the data showed.
When the survey started in 1963, the number of centenarians in the country stood at 153, but it eclipsed 1,000 in 1981 and surpassed 10,000 in 1998, due mainly to advances in medical technology.
In July, the ministry said average life expectancy in Japan, one of the most rapidly aging populations in the world, rose to record highs for both genders in 2020 -- 87.74 for women and 81.64 for men.
Kane Tanaka, a 118-year-old resident of Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, is the oldest Japanese woman. She has been recognized as the oldest living person in the world by Guinness World Records.
Tanaka was born in 1903, the year the Wright brothers flew the world's first powered airplane.
Mikizo Ueda, a 111-year-old resident of Nara, western Japan, is the oldest Japanese man.
By prefecture, Shimane in western Japan has the highest number of centenarians per 100,000 people for the ninth straight year at 134.75, followed by Kochi and Kagoshima at 126.29 and 118.74, respectively. The nationwide average stands at 68.54.© KYODO
didou
Quite achievement to reach 100.
Congrats
sakurasuki
For people who still working, paying tax and pension, that information provide where those money go every month.
snowymountainhell
That’s really something… in contrast to Japan’s declining birth rate and the number of younger generations who don’t want/can’t have children. Perhaps the health ministry should be looking into those issues as well instead of lauding Japan’s great population of centenarians?
snowymountainhell
Curious as to what percentage of this 100+ demographic were prioritized and have been successfully vaccinated at this point in the game? Surely the health ministry has those statistics from those ‘impressive’ stats touted above?
Lamilly
It's not the number of years lived that's important, it's the quality of life. What's great about living to be 100 when bedbound, unable to do anything for yourself and unable to recognize family.
ShinkansenCaboose
At Lam. Agreed
dan
This is quite a tax burden indeed!!
Thomas Goodtime
Hmmm, they look like the walking dead, though.
That isn't an achievement.
gintonic
Almost 90% are women, wow....shows that being a housewife instead of a corporate slave pays health rewards. I wanna win the lottery and quit working.
hamayamike
Despite the naysayers, this is amazing!
Fighto!
Congratulations to all! Amazing news!
Would love to live to around 110-120 years old too. Following a Japanese diet of tons of vegetables, good rice, miso, fish and very little red meat will hopefully help. The rest of the world should be eating Japanese cuisine as much as possible, so lifespans can increase everywhere.
The diet in Shimane must be unbelievably healthy. Im guessing junk/fast food is frowned upon there? Double the national average number of centenarians!
Chiba Semi-Lurker
Wish you all have more birthdays to come!
xamurai
Amidst the pandemic! That's quite a feat!
snowymountainhell
Who said “Nay” to anything here? There’s nothing to neigh, moo, poo or bleat about when it’s just statistics.
Great! Japan has many centenarians. - Huzzah! Hurrah! Yay! Banzai! Gambare!
Now, fair questions would be: How is the cumulative data being used?
And,
what is the government now going to do to benefit the up & coming, tax-paying, working generations paying into the current pension & healthcare programs?
kohakuebisu
Anyone 100 has already received a pension for 35 years. In the case of a married Japanese woman, they may typically pay into the pension system for a couple of years, get married, and then go on their husband's pension (the premium is unchanged) as a dependent spouse. This means some people are getting 35 years plus of payouts despite only paying in for a couple of years. The system was fundamentally designed to support people who pay in for forty years and get fifteen years or so of payments out. With the average Japanese woman living to 88, that is already up to 23 years on average, with many recipients being dependent spouses with big chunks of not paying in. The whole system seems totally unsustainable in its current form.
The Avenger
Japan's population 125,470,000
Japan's centenarians 86,500
Nearly one in 1,450 people in Japan is now aged 100 or over.
kurisupisu
Bed pans and and adult diapers?
I want to check out well before then…
Addfwyn
@kurisupisu
Same, as long as I am mentally sound and [relatively] physically capable, I am content to live as long as possible. As soon as one of those starts going, I hope to be making my exit asap. Hopefully by the time I reach that add, we have progressed in both medical care and euthanasia acceptance that we are able to live longer lives before choosing when they end.
@Fighto!
I've heard this before, but I am not entirely sold on the Japanese diet being the reason for this. While a traditional Japanese diet isn't the worst, stomach cancer is one of the leading causes of death for a reason and I see plenty of unhealthy Japanese food. Food tends very heavily towards being sweet.
I would say the biggest contributor is the health-check system (and more readily available health coverage) wherein basically every person is getting a pretty comprehensive physical every year. Possible health issues are caught pretty well in advance, which is very significant. The amount of walking the average person does helps too I am sure, but I am willing to give most of this one to the doctors.
kurisupisu
Also, calorific restriction seems to be fairly normal in Japan-lifespan naturally extends?
snowymountainhell
No need to ‘check-out’ early @kurisupisu. Assistance is always available. An attendant can simply call out over the P.A. system:
Agreed, “I want to check out well before then…”
Thomas Goodtime
Sounds like the diet of a poor person.
No thanks.
John Noun
That comment is not going to go down well with the Japan is the best best bestest place in the world ever, brigade.
Congratulations to the elderly, though
Kentarogaijin
Funny to see that when there is positive news from Japanese society, the Anti-Japan brigade of whiners is on fire..
How much ignorance..
Japanese cuisine is one of the healthiest in the world, your comment is typical of someone who was raised with hot dogs, fries and coke.
Do not forget that sooner or later YOU will also be an old person and will walk in the same way, have a little humanity please, they can be your parents..
Drama, drama, drama..
Japan Violet
That's awesome. Happy Birthday!
Thomas Goodtime
@kentarogaijin
Maybe I should have just written:
LOLLLL!!! Only in Japan!!!
Like it or not!!!!
Then maybe you would have understood. Your bashing of America is...tiresome?
I was born and raised here in Japan, thank you very much. I'm well aware what is good and what isn't good cuisine.
Rice and loads of vegetables? I prefer a bit more variety in my diet, thanks.
Flute
@Kentarogaijin
Thanks for illustrating that the healthy version of japanese diet has given way to more unhealthy food partly imported but not only (ramen, tendon, okonomiyaki, ...) which are now consumed more frequently at least in big cities were they are more readily available, people tend to have less time and space to cook and natural products are more expensive.
I guess the fact it seems our centenarian seems to be living in more quiet area should play a role also.