 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman takes a photo of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Monday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Japan's cherry blossom season dazzles locals and tourists

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese locals and tourists packed the country's most stunning cherry blossom spots on Monday to enjoy the dazzling flowers at full bloom.

The tiny white and pink petals of cherry flowers, known as sakura, herald the start of spring in Japan, and full bloom ushers in a brief period of boisterous outdoor parties held by residents.

Across the nation families and friends rolled out blankets and tarpaulins at parks, temples and even cemeteries over the weekend to eat and drink under cherry trees for traditional hanami or flower viewing gatherings.

Japanese people hold "very special feelings for sakura", said Tokyo resident Akiko Nyman, 48, as she admired flowers in crowded Ueno park in the centre of the capital.

"We love it, because it is so short... it doesn't last long, it comes every year, something very special," she said.

At this time of the year, weather forecasters are laser focused on when the blossom will peak in each city, and they advise excited residents on the best weather days for picnics and how long the flowers might last.

In the ancient capital of Kyoto, officials on Monday declared full bloom after examining a sample tree within the grounds of Nijo-jo Castle, a world heritage site.

'Good photo opportunity'

"We observed the cherry blossoms in full bloom on March 30," Kyoto Local Meteorological Office said.

Cherry flowers at ancient temples and shrines in Kyoto are particularly popular among visitors and locals.

Australian tourist Olivia Martell-Groves went all in for the seasonal experience, and donned a flower-printed kimono while marveling at the flowers.

"We wanted to see them because they're really pretty, good photo opportunities and something you can only see in certain times of the year... and also it just feels so peaceful and nice," she said.

In Tokyo, the flowers reached full bloom during the weekend, entering a brief period of stunning beauty, before the petals will fall like flurries of snow.

The flowers symbolize both the youthful energy and the fragility of life in Japanese culture as full blooms only last about a week.

The season marks the start of the new business year when university graduates join the work force.

It is also a time of farewells, when school graduates leave their hometown while many corporate professionals receive assignments in new cities.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

The season marks the start of the new business year when university graduates join the work force.

Japanese will work at the same company until their retirement, which also end up in March, same time as sakura blossom by the time they reach 65 in that company.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Had a lovely hand-in-hand stroll with my generous wife of nearly four decades.

It was wonderful to see so many others out enjoying the day as well.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The season marks the start of the new business year when university graduates join the work force.

Tomorrow, April 1st, around 30 new employees from Universities all over Japan will start to work at my company.

頑張って!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They are all... perfect...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Train Delays in Japan: Why They Happen and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Kasuisai Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Empowering Women in Japan Through Kendo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

TOPTIA Photography Redefines Portraits for the Modern Woman

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel