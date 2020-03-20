Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Petals of Cherry blossoms are seen on a notice message reading "No Parties Allowed" at Ueno Park in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Cherry blossom viewing parties wither away due to coronavirus outbreak

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's famed cherry blossom season is in full bloom but parks in Tokyo are empty of traditional "viewing parties" this year, part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Cherry blossom viewing known hanami is a beloved part of the Japanese social calendar, with friends, family and work colleagues gathering for picnics, often with copious amounts of alcohol, beneath the picturesque pink flowers.

Japan's Meteorological Agency declared the start of Tokyo's cherry blossom season on March 14, the earliest ever for the capital and 12 days earlier than an average year due to rising temperatures.

But the Tokyo government has urged citizens to refrain from hanami parties given the crisis. Major cherry blossom festivals have been cancelled, ropes have been set up around the trees and signs reading "no parties allowed" have been posted.

"I think it's better to temporarily refrain from viewing parties," said Junya Shigemasu, a university student. "It's a burden on the people, but I feel it's important to stop the virus from spreading further."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Where Should We Live?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Feeling Like A Queen: A Mother-Daughter Day Out In Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

GaijinPot Blog