Japan's child population falls for 39th straight year to record low

TOKYO

The estimated child population in Japan has dropped for the 39th consecutive year to a record low, government data showed Monday, despite efforts to tackle the long-standing issue of a declining birthrate.

The number of children aged 14 or younger stood at 15.12 million as of April 1, down 200,000 from a year earlier and the lowest figure since comparable data became available in 1950, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The ratio of children to the overall population fell for the 46th straight year to a record low of 12.0 percent, below South Korea's 12.4 percent and the lowest among 32 countries with a population of 40 million or more, according to the U.N. Demographic Yearbook.

By contrast, those aged 65 and over account for 28.6 percent of Japan's population, reflecting its increasingly graying society.

The child population in Japan peaked at 29.89 million in 1954. The number briefly picked up around the early 1970s but has continued to fall since 1982.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to tackle the nation's declining and aging population by implementing measures to promote women's empowerment in society and increasing the number of daycare facilities. But his efforts have yet to bear fruit.

The government has set a goal of lifting the total fertility rate -- the average number of children born to a woman -- to 1.8 by the end of fiscal 2025, from 1.42 in 2018.

Those aged between 12 and 14 comprised the largest group of children at 3.21 million, while newborns to 2-year-olds totaled 2.75 million. By gender, there were 7.74 million boys and 7.38 million girls, the ministry said.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo was the only one that saw an increase in the number of children, with 1.55 million, more than 20-fold the lowest number of 70,000 in the western Japan prefecture of Tottori, according to prefectural data as of last Oct. 1.

Okinawa, the southern island prefecture, had the highest ratio of children in its overall population at 16.9 percent, while Akita in northeastern Japan logged the lowest at 9.8 percent, the first time any prefecture has dropped below 10 percent since comparable data became available in 1970.

