national

Japan's child population falls for 41st year to record low

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's estimated child population fell for the 41st straight year to a record low, government data showed Wednesday, as women are believed to have refrained from having children due to the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

The number of children aged 14 or younger, including foreigners, stood at 14.65 million as of April 1, down about 250,000 from a year earlier and the lowest figure since 1950 when comparable data became available, according to the data released by the internal affairs ministry.

The ratio of children to Japan's overall population also fell to a record low of 11.7 percent, down 0.1 percentage point, the 48th straight year of decline.

Japan has the lowest such ratio among the 35 countries with a population of over 40 million, falling below Italy's 12.9 percent and South Korea's 11.9 percent, according to the U.N. Demographic Yearbook.

By gender, boys accounted for 7.51 million of the total while girls made up 7.15 million, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications data.

There were 3.23 million children between 12 and 14, compared with 2.51 million aged up to 2, reflecting the trend that the number falls as they become younger.

As of Oct 1, all 47 of Japan's prefectures saw a decline in child population from the previous year, for the first time since 1999.

The southern prefecture of Okinawa had the highest ratio of children in its overall population at 16.5 percent, while Akita in the country's northeast logged the lowest at 9.5 percent.

The child population in Japan peaked in 1954 at 29.89 million. The number briefly picked up around the early 1970s but has continued to fall since 1982.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Would be Parents find iPhones cheaper and cuter

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It has little to do with the virus, it had been dropping for 41 years! It’s has more to do with financial stability and work lifestyle balance. But those concepts just cause confusion for the LDP and Japan Inc.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan's estimated child population fell for the 41st straight year to a record low, government data showed Wednesday, as women are believed to have refrained from having children due to the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

Who comes up with this stuff?? Trying to make an excuse due to the pandemic in every news is just plain stupid. STOP. NOW

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What a load of furikake! - We all know this is not the reason why “*women in Japan have refrained from having children … due to the expanding coronavirus pandemic.*”

There is

still no gov’t support for working parents as promised Oct 2021 by PM Kishida in his acceptance speech,

plus

stagnant low wages year-upon-year,

increased costs for everyday necessities,

increasing consumption taxes on everyday necessities,

increase in domestic violence on women & children,

disparity in pay between women & men for the same work,

a stagnant ‘education’ system repetitively grooming youth toward choosing one lifelong ‘career’ trajectory even though opportunities in certain fields are extremely limited and chances at advancement are slow or grounded by nepotism, …

(tired)

… please continue to add to this list . . .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Who comes up with this stuff?? Trying to make an excuse due to the pandemic in every news is just plain stupid. STOP. NOW

It is a well described phenomenon in many countries of the world, not an excuse.

https://osf.io/preprints/socarxiv/wr9jb/

https://www.guttmacher.org/report/early-impacts-covid-19-pandemic-findings-2020-guttmacher-survey-reproductive-health

There is no problem recognizing something that has a significant negative effect on the intention of families about having children, even if it is not the only reason.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

