Japan's child population falls for 45th straight year to new low 13.29 mil

Japan's child population has shrunk to an estimated 13.29 million as of April 1, down 350,000 from a year earlier and marking a new record low, the government said Monday.

The ratio of children under 15 dropped 0.3 percentage point to 10.8 percent of the total population, also the lowest since comparable data became available in 1950, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications ahead of the national Children's Day holiday on Tuesday.

The figures, including foreign residents, were calculated using population estimates that are based on a national census conducted every five years.

While the Japanese government has prioritized measures to address the declining birthrate and designated the period through 2030 as a "final opportunity to reverse the trend," the decline has continued for 45 years despite steps such as expanding financial support for child-rearing households.

By gender, there were 6.81 million boys and 6.48 million girls, according to the data.

By age, 3.09 million children were 12 to 14, whereas 2.13 million were 0 to 2, indicating a trend of fewer children being born.

The number of children, including foreigners, born in Japan in 2025 hit a record low of 705,809, declining for the 10th consecutive year, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Japan's child population has been falling since 1982, after peaking in 1954 at 29.89 million, while a second baby boom was observed between 1971 and 1974.

The ratio of children has also been falling for the 52nd consecutive year since 1975.

According to a U.N. survey conducted at different times, Japan has the second lowest ratio of children among 38 nations with a population of at least 40 million, with South Korea recording the lowest at 10.2 percent.

© KYODO