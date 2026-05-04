 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's child population falls for 45th straight year to new low 13.29 mil

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's child population has shrunk to an estimated 13.29 million as of April 1, down 350,000 from a year earlier and marking a new record low, the government said Monday.

The ratio of children under 15 dropped 0.3 percentage point to 10.8 percent of the total population, also the lowest since comparable data became available in 1950, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications ahead of the national Children's Day holiday on Tuesday.

The figures, including foreign residents, were calculated using population estimates that are based on a national census conducted every five years.

While the Japanese government has prioritized measures to address the declining birthrate and designated the period through 2030 as a "final opportunity to reverse the trend," the decline has continued for 45 years despite steps such as expanding financial support for child-rearing households.

By gender, there were 6.81 million boys and 6.48 million girls, according to the data.

By age, 3.09 million children were 12 to 14, whereas 2.13 million were 0 to 2, indicating a trend of fewer children being born.

The number of children, including foreigners, born in Japan in 2025 hit a record low of 705,809, declining for the 10th consecutive year, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Japan's child population has been falling since 1982, after peaking in 1954 at 29.89 million, while a second baby boom was observed between 1971 and 1974.

The ratio of children has also been falling for the 52nd consecutive year since 1975.

According to a U.N. survey conducted at different times, Japan has the second lowest ratio of children among 38 nations with a population of at least 40 million, with South Korea recording the lowest at 10.2 percent.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

It ain’t good.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog