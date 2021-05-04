Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's child population hits record low after 40 years of decline

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's estimated child population hit a record low after falling for 40 straight years, government data showed Tuesday, adding to the evidence of the country's aging population.

The number of children aged 14 or younger stood at 14.93 million as of April 1, some 190,000 fewer than a year before and the lowest figure among comparable data available since 1950, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The ratio of children to the overall population also fell to its nadir at 11.9 percent after 47 straight years of decline.

Japan has the lowest such ratio among the 33 countries with a population of over 40 million, below South Korea's 12.2 percent and Italy's 13.3 percent, according to the U.N. Demographic Yearbook.

The ministry said the children were comprised of 7.65 million boys and 7.28 million girls.

Children aged up to 2 accounted for 2.65 million, relatively lower than other age brackets and reflecting a decline in the number of births, the ministry said.

The child population in Japan peaked in 1954 at 29.89 million. It briefly picked up around the early 1970s but has continued to fall since 1982.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

I'm doing my part. Are you?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan's child population hits record low after 40 years of decline

Every time this thing is being reported without anything is being done in Japan.

Is it becoming easier to get place in child care? Is it becoming easier to get paternal leave?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The government, ministry responsible have known this would happen decades ago, But as usual will respond retro-actively once the number of tax payers are unable to support their salaries and they personally face a drop in income. Then watch them scramble to make up for decades of dereliction.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog