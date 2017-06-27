Japan's child poverty rate eases but 1 in 7 children remains poor

The poverty rate among Japanese children slightly improved in 2015 thanks in part to the country's better job market but one in every seven children remains poor, a survey by the welfare ministry showed Tuesday.

The national livelihood survey showed 13.9 percent of children under 18 in Japan were in households living on less than half the national median household disposal income, down 2.4 percentage points from the previous survey for 2012, when the rate was the worst on record, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

A ministry official attributed the first improvement in 12 years to "better job market conditions, which pushed up income of households raising children."

But the rate remains relatively high among industrialized countries and situations are particularly dire for single-parent households.

The relative poverty rate, the percentage of people in all generations living in households with an income below 50 percent of the national median level, fell 0.5 percentage point to 15.6 percent.

By household composition, the poverty rate among single-parent households was much higher at 50.8 percent, according to the extensive survey conducted every three years.

According to the latest data by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the average child poverty rate among 36 countries including its members, stood at 13.3 percent and the average relative poverty rate was at 11.4 percent, both lower than those of Japan.

The rate of single-mother households in Japan with loans or without any savings increased from the previous survey in 2012 and 82.7 percent of them said their daily livelihood is "tough."

In 2014, a law came into effect to help children in poverty receive education, while another law to assist needy persons came into force the following year.

Although some measures have been taken, more children are said to be suffering from less visible forms of poverty, as it is often difficult to tell whether a child is in poverty just by looking at their belongings.

Critics are calling for the need to comprehensively measure their conditions by looking not just at financial aspects but at their access to proper meals and equal education.

As of 2015, the average household income rose 1.6 percent from 2012 to about 5.46 million yen ($49,000) and that for households raising children increased 5.1 percent to around 7.08 million yen.

On their daily livelihood, a total of 56.5 percent of households felt it to be "very tough" or "somewhat tough."

Among women who have children, 67.2 percent had jobs, up 4.1 percentage points from the previous survey. As children's age advanced, the rate of working mothers increased but the majority held nonregular jobs.

So-called elderly households, consisting of only people aged 65 or older as well as those made up of people aged 65 or older and children under 18, rose to a record 26.6 percent.

The survey covered households across Japan except Kumamoto Prefecture, which was rocked by powerful earthquakes in April last year. The ministry received about 224,000 valid answers to its questionnaire on household composition and some 25,000 valid answers on income.

