national

Japan's civil courts to digitalize many procedures by FY2025

TOKYO

From case filings to rulings, procedures at Japan's civil courts are on track for a major shift online after a bill to revise related legislation cleared the Diet on Wednesday.

Under the amendments to laws including the civil procedure code, legal proceedings that now require exchanges of documents and face-to-face meetings will go digital or get digital alternatives by fiscal 2025.

In the case of suit filings by plaintiffs' lawyers, online submission will be legally required. Defendants will have access to them via the court's server.

Court oral proceedings can be conducted via online conferencing software, and online witness examination will also be allowed in cases where an individual lives far away and does not oppose the arrangement.

A monitor next to the judge in court will provide visuals of the exchanges between lawyers and other parties for the public wishing to observe proceedings.

Divorce mediations will also be possible online, enabling their settlement without the sides meeting in person.

Out of consideration for the technology averse, whose constitutional right of access to the courts could be threatened by the changes, individuals choosing not to appoint legal representation are excluded from the online submission requirements.

The government moved ahead with the amendments amid criticism from business circles that the civil courts are inconvenient and behind the curve internationally.

Good, now time to digitize the city ward offices.

