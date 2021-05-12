Japan's coronavirus vaccine booking system crashes after Salesforce outage

Technical problems derailed Japan's coronavirus vaccination booking system on Wednesday, compounding frustration over the government's handling of new outbreaks of infections and an inoculation drive that critics say has been woefully slow.
The online system to book a vaccine crashed in many places including parts of Tokyo and the city of Minoh in Osaka Prefecture because of a global problem with U.S. cloud computing vendor Salesforce.com Inc, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Salesforce chief technology officer Parker Harris said on Twitter that the company was experiencing a "major disruption", later updating to say services had been mostly restored.
"Making an appointment for a vaccination seems to be a tall order for the elderly,” wrote Twitter user @obachan66972352. "Please consider making it possible to get the vaccine without an appointment.”
A representative of the health ministry's vaccine office was not immediately available when contacted by Reuters.
The ministry has faced numerous technical problems throughout the pandemic, from a contact tracing application that failed to pass on vital information to a cumbersome database that health workers were reluctant to use.
Japan has only inoculated 2.8% of its population, the lowest rate among wealthy countries despite an ambitious government target of giving shots to its 36 million elderly people by July, when the Olympics Games are due to open in Tokyo.
The campaign was initially slow because of tight supplies of imported doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine but has since been plagued by a shortage of manpower and other logistical snags.
Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccines, has urged the public to be patient and pledged to take steps to streamline the booking process.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Aly Rustom
Cancel the Olympics and we can be patient. But don't insist on the Olympics when you can't dish out the vaccine.
P. Smith
Aly: Well stated.
If you can’t get a vaccine to your citizens, why would you be trying to host an international event?
Priorities.
Vreth
They can't do a damn thing right.
Elvis is here
It imagine that. A hiccup with vaccinations.
Jimizo
hatsufred
System crashed - mondai nai just use the fax. Is pledge like trust me ?
Thomas Tank
hahahahahahahahahahaha
I've used software from Saleforce before. I'm not surprised to read this news.
Droll Quarry
A couple of newspapers reported a short while ago the the Olympic horde would be vaccinated ahead of the cue. The article is on JT.
Cricky
A tent a bus some staff, outside a busy station, city hall drop in centre. Visit your local doctor, supermarkets car park. Why the need to make it complicated with a booking system. I know never happen has to be complicated.
Cricky
As always they will try to get public understanding
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
The circus continues