A sign at Haneda international airport in Tokyo tells arriving passengers that they cannot use public transport. Photo: KYODO/ file
national

Japan's COVID-19 foreign entry ban spurs demonstrations in several countries

TOKYO

Demonstrations against Japan's tight border restrictions on nonresident foreigners implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been staged in several countries, with people urging the Japanese government to reconsider the measures they have dubbed as lacking a scientific basis.

Protests initiated by "Stop Japan's Ban," a group launched on Twitter, began Tuesday, as foreign exchange students and business people barred from entering the country gathered at various locations such as in front of Japanese embassies in a string of countries including Mongolia, Poland, India and Malaysia.

The move came amid an anti-coronavirus entry ban that has been in place since Nov. 30, with Japan confirming its first case of the Omicron variant later that day. This month, the entry ban was further extended until the end of February.

More protests are in the works this month in countries such as Germany, Austria, Spain and Argentina, as well as in Tokyo in front of the Japanese prime minister's office in February, according to organizers.

Demonstrators claim most exchange students have had COVID-19 booster shots and would adhere to necessary anti-virus measures when in Japan, and urged the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to tell them clearly when all foreigners would be allowed to enter again.

Some participants in the demonstrations have also uploaded pictures of placards indicating how many days they had been stuck in limbo.

Jade Barry, one of the organizers, had planned to arrive in Japan in January this year to open a variety store and had completed PCR tests as well as vaccinations, but plans went awry due to the tighter border controls.

Barry in Illinois said limiting entries to a small fraction of the exchange students was a narrow-minded move and had no scientific basis.

So sad it has come to this. Will the muppets in Kasumigaseki care?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Careful what you wish for folks overseas!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The majority of Japanese people don’t want foreigners here. The travel ban is disgusting.

I hope the people who are waiting to enter for school or work change their minds and choose a country that will welcome them.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Despite Japan’s best efforts to cultivate an untarnished image amongst the world’s ‘leaders’?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Barry in Illinois said limiting entries to a small fraction of the exchange students was a narrow-minded move and had no scientific basis.

Yup! welcome to Japan! Or not...

Will the muppets in Kasumigaseki care?

Oh they care about saving their mugs on the international stage. other than that...nah

Careful what you wish for folks overseas!

Exactly! This may be a blessing in disguise.

The majority of Japanese people don’t want foreigners here.

True. Amazing how they never left Sakoku mentally.

The travel ban is disgusting.

Yes

I hope the people who are waiting to enter for school or work change their minds and choose a country that will welcome them.

That would be the prudent thing to do.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So, where’re all the calls of socialism and nazis that were dished out to Australia for the tennis scandal? At least Australia is allowing entry to vaccinated people. Japan has a total ban on foreigners entering the country regardless of vaccination status. I’m not surprised in the least that people are protesting around the world. Japan needs to update this status to allow the tourist areas to make some kind of financial recovery.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Sorry, folks, Japan has other priorities. As we've seen with the now-dead immigration debate, Japan - the govt and its people - does NOT want significant numbers of foreigners in the country, especially ones that stay beyond their 2 year visa.

This is not a progressive, liberal, Western country and does not seek to be one. I'm surprised by how many people just don't get it.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Well, the isolationists & nationalists can focus their hate of AUKCUS elsewhere this month:

"Stop Japan's Ban," launched on Twitter Tuesday gathered in front of Japanese embassies including Mongolia, Poland, India and Malaysia. More protests this month in Germany, Austria, Spain and Argentina.” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

News like this will be hardly a blip on Japanese TV I will bet, if even mentioned at all. The protests have to be pretty big and loud for it to happen.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

