More companies, universities begin on-site vaccinations

Students at Hiroshima University receive COVID-19 vaccinations on campus in Higashihiroshima in Hiroshima Prefecture, on Monday.

Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program for people aged under 65 got into full swing Monday as universities and government ministries and agencies joined companies in launching on-site inoculations.

With Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aiming to complete vaccinations by November, the government has allowed companies and universities to launch their own inoculation programs for the under-65s.

The program is currently limited to companies with large workforces and universities with large student bodies. Further expansion of the vaccination rate will depend on whether the government can expand vaccinations to smaller universities, as well as small and midsized companies.

The proportion of the population as a whole to have received two shots now stands at 3.6 percent, according to government data.

A two-dose vaccine developed by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc is used for vaccinations at universities and workplaces, as is the case at mass vaccination sites run by the Self-Defense Forces and local governments.

Universities and companies are required to secure medical professionals and venues to provide shots, and many of those carrying out on-site inoculation programs are universities with medical faculties or major companies.

On Monday, Tohoku University, Hiroshima University, Keio University and Kindai University started programs, while Itochu Corp, Central Japan Railway Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Seven & i Holdings Co, Aeon, Suntory, Mori Building, NTT, SoftBank Group Corp, BIC Camera and Universal Studios Japan theme park also began inoculating employees.

All Nippon Airways Co and Japan Airlines Co started their inoculation programs last week, earlier than the schedule set by the government.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato visited Itochu's Tokyo headquarters to check on vaccinations being administered at the workplace, while Taro Kono, 58, minister in charge of Japan's vaccination efforts, got his first shot at the education ministry.

During the visit, Kato cited the significance of workplace vaccinations, saying such measures would free up space for local authorities to inoculate other people such as the self-employed and housewives.

Kato said the government is preparing to vaccinate Japanese nationals living overseas after the summer at Narita and Haneda airports and is considering issuing vaccination certificates to those who need them.

Nippon Sport Science University is not only vaccinating its students and staff but also workers in the surrounding area.

Eiko Hayashi, 53, who works at a nearby restaurant, thanked the university for giving her a shot, saying "As a service worker, I am relieved to get vaccinated courtesy of the university."

As students lined up for their vaccination, Kosuke Kato, 19, a first year student at the university, said, "I hope I can experience a more student-like life soon."

The daily life of students at this school and other universities has undergone significant changes since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to introduce online classes and restrict club activities.

At Kansai University in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, a 22-year-old female student from South Korea said, "I want to return to my home country and visit different countries after getting vaccinated."

Some other universities with medical departments said they will help vaccinate students from other universities.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the government had accepted applications from companies and universities for inoculations of about 13.73 million people at 3,479 venues.

On Monday, the government lifted the coronavirus state of emergency covering nine prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, leaving only Okinawa under it until July 11 as hospitals in the southern island prefecture remain under strain from a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Among the nine prefectures, seven including the capital have shifted to a quasi-state of emergency, which allows targeted measures for specific areas rather than entire prefectures.

The quasi-state of emergency measures have also been in place since April in three other prefectures near Tokyo.

