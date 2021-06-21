More companies, universities begin on-site vaccinations

Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program for people aged under 65 got into full swing Monday as universities and government ministries and agencies joined companies in launching on-site inoculations.
With Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aiming to complete vaccinations by November, the government has allowed companies and universities to launch their own inoculation programs for the under-65s.
The program is currently limited to companies with large workforces and universities with large student bodies. Further expansion of the vaccination rate will depend on whether the government can expand vaccinations to smaller universities, as well as small and midsized companies.
The proportion of the population as a whole to have received two shots now stands at 3.6 percent, according to government data.
A two-dose vaccine developed by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc is used for vaccinations at universities and workplaces, as is the case at mass vaccination sites run by the Self-Defense Forces and local governments.
Universities and companies are required to secure medical professionals and venues to provide shots, and many of those carrying out on-site inoculation programs are universities with medical faculties or major companies.
On Monday, Tohoku University, Hiroshima University, Keio University and Kindai University started programs, while Itochu Corp, Central Japan Railway Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Seven & i Holdings Co, Aeon, Suntory, Mori Building, NTT, SoftBank Group Corp, BIC Camera and Universal Studios Japan theme park also began inoculating employees.
All Nippon Airways Co and Japan Airlines Co started their inoculation programs last week, earlier than the schedule set by the government.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato visited Itochu's Tokyo headquarters to check on vaccinations being administered at the workplace, while Taro Kono, 58, minister in charge of Japan's vaccination efforts, got his first shot at the education ministry.
During the visit, Kato cited the significance of workplace vaccinations, saying such measures would free up space for local authorities to inoculate other people such as the self-employed and housewives.
Kato said the government is preparing to vaccinate Japanese nationals living overseas after the summer at Narita and Haneda airports and is considering issuing vaccination certificates to those who need them.
Nippon Sport Science University is not only vaccinating its students and staff but also workers in the surrounding area.
Eiko Hayashi, 53, who works at a nearby restaurant, thanked the university for giving her a shot, saying "As a service worker, I am relieved to get vaccinated courtesy of the university."
As students lined up for their vaccination, Kosuke Kato, 19, a first year student at the university, said, "I hope I can experience a more student-like life soon."
The daily life of students at this school and other universities has undergone significant changes since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to introduce online classes and restrict club activities.
At Kansai University in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, a 22-year-old female student from South Korea said, "I want to return to my home country and visit different countries after getting vaccinated."
Some other universities with medical departments said they will help vaccinate students from other universities.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the government had accepted applications from companies and universities for inoculations of about 13.73 million people at 3,479 venues.
On Monday, the government lifted the coronavirus state of emergency covering nine prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, leaving only Okinawa under it until July 11 as hospitals in the southern island prefecture remain under strain from a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Among the nine prefectures, seven including the capital have shifted to a quasi-state of emergency, which allows targeted measures for specific areas rather than entire prefectures.
The quasi-state of emergency measures have also been in place since April in three other prefectures near Tokyo.© KYODO
15 Comments
Login to comment
virusrex
Interesting to see that the Tokyo University is not included, probably the size makes it too similar to the National Government and it is still in the middle of meetings and consultations to decide what to do.
Wakaranai89
here we see a photo of a patient being led into walled off area for privacy during a vaccination - privacy is of course respected at all times, with overhead cameras, tv crews and a larger cluster of people in close proximity inside the area than outside.
klausdorth
Me still waiting for my invitation!
Monty
I received my 2 dates for my 2 shots just this morning here at my company.
End of July, I am fully vaccinated.
Very very nice!
I hope the side effects will not be too strong.
design-monkey
Had to spend ¥10,000 both ways on a car service to get my first shot in the arm at the office today (no trains or subways for me). Worth every Yen! I wish my wife could get one as well. The only way out of this is to vaccinate ourselves out of this, i’m just so shocked it’s taking this long!
John Noun
I thought Japanese people were immune to this virus considering how many have been carrying on for the last year.
Anyway, good luck to those being normal and just getting the damn thing!
hooktrunk2
Look at all those empty seats. SMH.
John Noun
Yes, young man. You can now sit in silence in an actual physical classroom, never asking questions, occasionally sleeping, and joining a pointless circle.
hmdrpthk
UTokyo will be starting in early July.
Akula
Japan starting to smash the vaccine rollout. Just a shame they started so late.
Michael Machida
Japan is losing [and may have lost] all credibility with the world as an efficient people ~ due to this debacle known as Japan's COIVID 19 vaccine response failure.
igfklin
Japanese, unlike Westerners, will continue to use masks even after being vaccinated.
Tora
Heard mine will start in September, with the plan being to wait after many have been vacinnated elsewhere. Too expensive to implement, they reckon. So universities are somehow losing money by offering their services??
Bunyip
I'm a doctoral student living in Tokyo. My university sent an email out at 19:30 last Friday night, asking students who were interested in getting vaccinated to click on the link provided to submit a Google form expressing their interest. The deadline to submit the form? 9am this morning!
I couldn't believe it. Are they actually trying to limit the number of students they vaccinate? I've sent a complaint and am waiting on a reply. Why is it that the Japanese are always scrambling to complete their work and they end up setting such short deadlines for everything? It's incredibly frustrating.
justasking
Wanna bet? They don't even have the balls to finalize whether or not to allow staffs to work from home during the time when the whole world was closing down. Todai was like - well, shoganai.
zichi
In England and Wales the vaccinations are now open for another older than 18 years. Hundreds of thousands are lining up for their jabs. Scotland isn’t far behind.