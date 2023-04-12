Crown prince, princess to attend King Charles' coronation

Japan's Cabinet on Tuesday approved a four-day trip for Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Princess Kiko to attend the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on May 6.

The trip from May 4 to 7 to Britain will be the couple's first official visit to the country and first time attending a foreign royal coronation, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Departing from Tokyo on May 4 via a government-chartered plane, the two are scheduled to arrive in London that afternoon local time and stay at Claridge's hotel.

After attending a royal reception on the afternoon of May 5 and the enthronement at Westminster Abbey the next morning, the couple is expected to leave Britain and return to Japan in the afternoon of May 7.

Japan received an invitation from the British royal family in March requesting that the head of state or their proxy attend the ceremony, according to the agency.

Per custom, Emperor Naruhito does not attend foreign royal coronations, leaving his younger brother to attend in his stead.

The crown prince visited Britain in 1985 and studied at the University of Oxford as a graduate student from 1988 to 1990.

© KYODO