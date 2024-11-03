 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's crown prince, princess to visit Turkey in December

0 Comments
TOKYO

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will visit Turkey in early December, the Japanese government said, as the two countries mark this year the 100th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

The prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, and his wife will arrive Dec 3 in the capital Ankara where they will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Japanese nationals residing in Turkey on Dec 4, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The couple will fly to Istanbul the following day to attend a commemoration ceremony. They will return home on Dec 8.

In Istanbul, the prince and princess will also visit a naval museum with exhibits about the Ottoman warship Ertugrul, which sank off Japan's Pacific coast in 1890 due to a typhoon.

Some of the crew were rescued by local people in what is now the town of Kushimoto in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan. The incident is considered the starting point of the friendship between Turkey, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire, and Japan.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo