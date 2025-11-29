Crown prince turns 60; hopes for peace 80 years on from World War II

In this photo taken Nov 1, and released by the Imperial Household Agency on Sunday, Crown Prince Akishino, accompanied by Crown Princess Kiko, stand together at the Akishinomiya Residence in Tokyo.

Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said ahead of his 60th birthday on Sunday that he found the 80th anniversary year of the end of World War II as a chance to reflect on peace, while welcoming the various life stages his children are stepping into.

"It became an occasion to think about the war, and the importance of peace that has continued," he told a press conference on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, emphasizing that he hopes each individual will learn from the past and commit themselves not to repeat the tragedy, not just in the milestone year but "from time to time."

Recalling his visit in July to Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in the final stages of World War II, he spoke about his admiration for the younger generation he met there.

"It made me feel highly hopeful to see them learning about war and nuclear weapons, sharing their thoughts both domestically and globally to others of their generation, and taking action," he said.

Some 3.1 million Japanese died in World War II, which was fought in the name of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa. Neighboring Asian countries such as China and South Korea suffered under Japan's wartime aggression.

The crown prince also spoke of how his son Prince Hisahito, who is second-in-line to the Chrysanthemum Throne and underwent a series of traditional ceremonies in September to commemorate his coming of age, is enjoying his life at university.

Prince Hisahito, who enrolled in the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture in April, is cooking his own meals and has sent photos of potato salad and rice cooked with chestnuts, his father said.

The crown prince also expressed gratitude for his wife Crown Princess Kiko as they celebrated their 35th anniversary, noting he was "thankful for her support of a willful husband."

He said he was happy his eldest daughter Mako Komuro, who lives in the United States, had recently given birth to her first child, adding with amusement, "I also had slightly mixed feelings when I realized that I had become a grandfather.

"I would like to see them if they have a chance to come to Japan," he added.

He said "nothing particular" is discussed about the marriage plans of his second daughter Princess Kako.

The number of imperial family members has been dwindling, with the 1947 Imperial House Law requiring female members to leave the imperial family upon marriage to a commoner.

The crown prince said the number of members will decrease under the current system and "presently, the only solution we have is probably to scale down official duties."

Asked about notable events of the past year, the crown prince raised the World Exposition in the western Japanese prefecture of Osaka and soaring price of rice.

He also raised the recent spate of bear attacks across the country. "The most important thing is for the attacks on humans to stop. With that in mind, I hope that humans and bears can coexist," he said.

