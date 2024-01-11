Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crown Princess Kiko Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
Crown Princess Kiko undergoes endoscopy; no abnormalities found

1 Comment
TOKYO

Crown Princess Kiko underwent an endoscopy at a Tokyo hospital Wednesday after experiencing health issues since late last year, but no abnormalities were found, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The 57-year-old wife of Crown Prince Fumihito had been experiencing symptoms related to the gastrointestinal system, such as an inability to eat normal meals.

The doctor has advised her to rest and focus on recovering, according to the agency.

It may take one or two months for her symptoms to resolve completely, the agency said.

but no abnormalities were found

Then, what is causing her “inability to eat normal meals”?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

