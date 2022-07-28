Japan's daily COVID cases hit new record, above 209,000

Japan's daily coronavirus cases surpassed 209,000 for the first time on Wednesday as the country continues to struggle with a seventh wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant.
The previous record was set last week at around 201,000, according to a tally based on local government reports. Despite the resurgence of the virus, the country has not imposed restrictions on people's movement.
More than half of the nation's 47 prefectures logged record numbers of cases Wednesday, including Hokkaido and Kyoto.
Tokyo reported an additional 29,036 COVID-19 cases. Osaka Prefecture reported 21,860 new infections, raising its alert to the highest of three levels for the first time in about three months and asking elderly people to refrain from nonessential outings as they are at increased risk of developing severe symptoms.
The nationwide count for the week through Tuesday nearly doubled from the previous week, according to the health ministry.
"New infections have been continuously increasing at a rapid pace to its highest ever level across Japan," Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Shigeyuki Goto told a meeting of the ministry's advisory panel of experts.© KYODO
Bronco
The multi-billion dollar vaccination program was supposed to prevent this.
It's time to admit failure and reassess how society deals with this.
Endless boosters will not bring the numbers down.
virusrex
No it was not, that is just a strawman imagined by antivaxxer groups. The approach to control the pandemic has always been promoted as a combination of measures, the roles of vaccines is to decrease the importance the infection has, making the risks lower.
The experts of the world coincide vaccines have had a deep positive impact on the effects of the pandemic, making up a false objective for the vaccines so you can personally declare them failures is not a valid point. That is like saying seat belts were supposed to prevent car accidents. And since those accidents keep happening this "demonstrates" seat belts are a failure.
Dango bong
Time to ban foreigners and alcohol again. Because we all know foreigners and alcohol are why the virus spreads right?
The Avenger
https://reliefweb.int/report/world/coronavirus-disease-covid-19-weekly-epidemiological-update-27-july-2022
Bronco
Japanese authorities post detailed statistics about infections and hospitalizations daily.
There is currently no significant statistical difference in the rates of infection, hospitalization and or death between unvaccinated, 1 dose, 2 dose or boosted.
There are well over 20 million unvaccinated people in Japan, there is no evidence that they are at greater statistical risk than the vaccinated.
I'm sorry, the evidence is undeniable.
It's time to change course.
Yubaru
Posts or comments like this SHOULD be censored or deleted. It's not a "free speech" issue, not an "opinion" but blatantly false information being pawned off as fact!
This vaccination is not a preventative type of vaccination!
CaptDingleheimer
...yet the moderator doesn't feel that we should be allowed to discuss this. The comments get shut off very early on these articles when there's no apparent abuse or even much bickering.
This is an important topic, worthy of discussion. There are Japan residents here, and those of us with family over there.
Yet wait for it... that yellow bar across the top saying we aren't allowed to talk about it anymore.
Yubaru
The hospitalization rate down here is over 98% and for severe cases something over 65%.
本島コロナ病床悪化９８％
https://www.okinawatimes.co.jp/articles/-/998460
Some folks are ignorantly stating "Make more beds available" and the doctors and nurses are responding, "Idiots! You can have as many beds available as you want, BUT there aren't enough medical staff to take care of them!"
Medical staff and facilities to care for infectious patients are at capacity!
And still the government of Denny has done nothing but suggest people stay away from going out too much!
mountaingrill
I am on my fourth day with Covid and I can tell you it is nasty. Similar symtoms to a bad flu but it just keeps going. It took me two days before I could find a place to get tested. The local hospitals here in Kansai are swamped. I had my third booster shot in April and the sysmtoms are anything but mild. This current version of Covid needs to be taken seriously.
kurisupisu
Maybe it is time for Japan to ban Japanese from leaving the country?
(It wouldn’t be the first time for that)
At present there is a highly contagious variant running amok and all those tourists leaving for the US,Europe and SE Asia etc are going to be spreading it.
This is the seventh record breaking wave of the virus at present.
With reference to the above, it is obvious that the vaccines are not effective at reducing infection
Aly Rustom
Japan has so far had 11,695,380 cases since the pandemic began. That puts it in 11th place in the number of cases in total. Here are the 10 countries that have recorded more cases than Japan in total.
US 90,733,888
India 43,938,764
France 33,692,580
Brazil 33,659,879
Germany 30,598,385
UK 23,299,707
Italy 20,772,833
Russia 18,274,674
Turkey 15,524,071
Spain 13,203,228
SK 19,446,946
Eastman
yes numbers.
result of successful triple vaccination/how much gov flush down to toilet from our taxes?/and keeping people afraid to not go out without face mask,causing many problems to especially elder people who are afraid to travel see our familes in other parts of Japan and ften dying at home alone...
do you still want push people to go for 4th shot?
if yes-any common sense in that?
vic.M
It is also increasing in the countries with the higher jabbing rates, Like New Zealand. It is officially reported around the world that people who get jabbed get AIDS, Aquired immune defiicieny.
Yubaru
Actually it would be the first, even during the height of COVID Japanese were leaving the country. There were some flights overseas, and "foreigners" were allowed into the country as well.
Japan will never stop it's own from leaving and returning, but it DID stop most people from coming here!
Yubaru
Garbage posts like this SHOULD be deleted or censored as spreading false information! Cripes after 3 years of this, people are still ignorant enough to believe stupid information!
kurisupisu
@Yubaru
Actually for about 265 years Japanese were banned from leaving.
Around the Edo period if I remember my Japanese history correctly…
kurisupisu
And isn’t it the case that mainlanders coming down to Okinawa for holidays are spreading the virus?
What other explanation is there?
Aly Rustom
Garbage postERs like this SHOULD be deleted or censored as spreading false information!
vic.M
Virusrex
No one has ever said that seat belts were supposed to prevent car accidents ! As in your wording- not a valid point.
Right from the start, it was claimed that these experimental vaccine would protect you from so called Covid.
It canged from that to " you can still get Covid after a jab but the effects will be less than if you didn't get a jab " when it became obvious that the jab didn't work as they claimed.
Then you are told you need more injections including boosters. Honestly peopl, wake up !
Gazman
Can’t even get a PCR test where we live so the case numbers are a hell of a lot higher than this.
Readyfortakeoff
And for some reason did you forget to put the death rates as well as death per capita?