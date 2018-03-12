Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's de facto ban on liquid baby formula may be lifted in summer

3 Comments
TOKYO

The government is expected to lift a de facto ban on the production and sales of liquid baby formula possibly in the summer, with the health ministry unveiling on Monday draft safety rules for the product.

While liquid formula is widely used abroad for its convenience, the production and sales of such a product is not allowed in Japan due to the absence of government safety standards. Powder formula, which needs to be dissolved in hot water, is commonly used instead.

But the ministry has started discussions to set the standards for liquid formula after its convenience during natural disasters was highlighted in Japan in 2016, when powerful earthquakes hit the southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture.

At that time, Finland provided the formula as emergency aid free of charge. The merit of liquid baby formula is that it can be used even in cases of a water outage.

During a meeting of a panel on food sanitation issues on Monday, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare presented the draft standards, which have been worked out based on a study conducted by the Japan Dairy Industry Association.

In the study, the association confirmed that liquid formula, created with similar ingredients used in powder formula, can be safely consumed for up to one year by preserving it in a sterilized condition inside paper and can containers at a temperature of 25 C.

The color of the liquid turned brownish, but no abnormalities were detected regarding taste and nutrition.

The draft standards will be put to further discussions at a food safety panel under the Cabinet Office. The government is then likely to revise the relevant ministry ordinances in the summer at the earliest.

It is expected to take a few years until the actual products will hit the market as a trial period is expected to be set aside to confirm the appropriateness of the best-before date, according to health ministry officials.

According to the Japan Dairy Industry Association, some major dairy makers have shown an interest in making liquid formula and are likely to start developing products once ministry ordinances are revised.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

While liquid formula is widely used abroad for its convenience, the production and sales of such a product is not allowed in Japan due to the absence of government safety standards.

ie. Japanese companies have not cornered the market for this product yet, allowing a monopoly on the domestic production before foreign companies can be shut out

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What the heck is a ‘de facto ban’?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

the production and sales of such a product is not allowed in Japan due to the absence of government safety standards

In Japan, everything is banned until the government tells you it isn’t.

Way to be on the front of the innovation curve...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Kudoyama

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Hamamatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In The City (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!