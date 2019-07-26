Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's early investigation of U.S. warplane crash sites to be allowed

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government says it has agreed with the United States to revise their guidelines for handling U.S. military aircraft accidents out of their bases in Japan to enable local authorities to enter a crash site "early" for investigation.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters that the revised Guidelines Regarding Off-Base U.S. Military Aircraft Accidents in Japan will allow "expeditious early entry" by Japanese police, fire and rescue service personnel to crash sites.

"(The revision) will improve our handling of accidents, so I believe it has an important meaning," said Kono, adding, "We will keep trying to reduce burdens on local people (in areas hosting U.S. bases) such as Okinawa."

But Japanese authorities still have to obtain the consent of the U.S. side before entering the sites as they currently do, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The new guidelines also stipulate that information will be provided to Japan "as soon as possible after an accident" in case any hazardous materials are exposed, the Foreign Ministry said.

The revision took effect Thursday, Kono said.

The U.S. forces had often kept Japanese authorities away from accident sites in the early stages of investigation.

The two countries set the original guidelines in April 2005 following the crash of a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter into a university campus in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture in August 2004. The United States then did not allow Japanese authorities to join on-site investigations in the civilian area.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kanazawa

GaijinPot Travel

SNG: Helping Students Piece Together the Japanese Language Puzzle

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN