Japan's early investigation of U.S. warplane crash sites to be allowed

The Japanese government says it has agreed with the United States to revise their guidelines for handling U.S. military aircraft accidents out of their bases in Japan to enable local authorities to enter a crash site "early" for investigation.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters that the revised Guidelines Regarding Off-Base U.S. Military Aircraft Accidents in Japan will allow "expeditious early entry" by Japanese police, fire and rescue service personnel to crash sites.

"(The revision) will improve our handling of accidents, so I believe it has an important meaning," said Kono, adding, "We will keep trying to reduce burdens on local people (in areas hosting U.S. bases) such as Okinawa."

But Japanese authorities still have to obtain the consent of the U.S. side before entering the sites as they currently do, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The new guidelines also stipulate that information will be provided to Japan "as soon as possible after an accident" in case any hazardous materials are exposed, the Foreign Ministry said.

The revision took effect Thursday, Kono said.

The U.S. forces had often kept Japanese authorities away from accident sites in the early stages of investigation.

The two countries set the original guidelines in April 2005 following the crash of a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter into a university campus in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture in August 2004. The United States then did not allow Japanese authorities to join on-site investigations in the civilian area.

