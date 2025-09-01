Japan's eased rules on bear shootings in populated areas go into effect

File photo taken in April shows a bear on the grounds of a temple in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture.

Legislative revisions went into effect Monday granting Japanese municipalities powers to commission hunters in populated areas to perform "emergency shootings" of dangerous animals such as bears, amid a rise in attacks.

The revision to the law on wildlife protection and management aims to enable quicker action to prevent harm. Previously, animal shootings were generally banned in public spaces, with only police authorized to permit them in cases of imminent danger.

Incidents of bears entering towns have increased as rural areas see declining human presence, with government data showing a record 219 bear-related casualties in the year through March 2024. From April to July this year, 55 cases were reported, keeping pace with the record.

The changes to the law allow local government heads to approve emergency shootings of brown and black bears in populated areas, provided other preventive measures are not possible and there is no risk of residents being hit by stray bullets.

Environment Ministry guidelines published in July state municipalities must work with police and local hunting associations to plan safety measures, including restricting access and evacuating residents. They also urge confirmation of "backstops" such as slopes or riverbanks that can stop stray bullets.

Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao said Friday the government will "provide training, share case examples and offer financial support to ensure smooth implementation."

