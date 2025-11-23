Japan's eel delicacy faces global conservation pressure

At an eel restaurant near Tokyo, four friends sit down to eat a Japanese delicacy now the subject of a heated international debate as its numbers decline.
The eel, hugely popular across Japan, is also endangered and will be discussed at a key global forum that regulates trade of threatened wildlife, starting in Uzbekistan on Monday.
"It's a luxury dish that we eat to treat ourselves or to celebrate an occasion," Yukiko Takahashi, a 52-year-old saleswoman told AFP as she tucked into her food at Hiranuma Suisan. "Today, we friends came here to lift our spirits."
Japan is strongly opposed to a proposal by the European Union, Panama and Honduras to list all 17 species of eels worldwide under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), which restricts trade of protected wildlife.
Up to 85 percent of global eel consumption takes place in East Asia, particularly Japan, which imported almost three-quarters of the 61,000 tons consumed there last year.
Eel populations are falling worldwide, scientists say, largely due to factors linked to human activity such as the pollution of waterways, destruction of wetlands, hydroelectric dams, and fishing.
Estimating population sizes remains difficult because of the mysterious life cycle of the snake-like fish.
The Japanese eel, a common species in East Asia, reproduces west of the Mariana Islands, 2,000 to 3,000 kilometers from the Japanese coast.
Its larvae develop into glass eels (juveniles) as they approach the coast, then live in freshwater for 5 to 15 years before making the reverse journey.
The Japanese eel, along with the American variety, is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.
The European eel is considered critically endangered.
Eels, called "unagi" in Japan, have been consumed there for millennia and are now typically grilled on skewers and dipped in a soy and rice wine sauce.
People are willing to face ever-increasing prices to continue the culinary tradition, driven by significant year-to-year fluctuations in supply.
"Customers understand that it's a luxury dish," chef Tomoyuki Takashino said from behind the stove as he skewered an eel he had just killed and filleted.
Unaju, an eel served over rice in a lacquered box, is priced at 5,250 yen, more than double what the dish might have cost 15 years ago, Takashino said.
Nearly all eels consumed in Japan come from aquaculture, which relies entirely on the capture or import of glass eels because they do not reproduce in captivity.
Catches of glass eels in Japan have dropped to less than 10 percent of their 1960s levels.
"We buy the glass eels, which we raise in these tanks," said Takayuki Hiranuma, president of a high-tech aquaculture farm that operates the restaurant.
Behind him, some 80,000 eels are kept in six huge reservoirs in 30C filtered water.
Their weight will increase a thousandfold over 10 months of farming before they are sold or cooked on site.
If eels are listed under Appendix II of the CITES convention, as will be discussed in Uzbekistan, their trade would be more strictly regulated, requiring export permits from the country of origin.
"This is a point that worries us greatly," Hiranuma said.
Japan argues that it has implemented fishing quotas and farming permits, and cites a study by Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology that says the Japanese eel population has tripled across East Asia since 1990.
"And we are cooperating with China, South Korea, and Taiwan -- territories where the Japanese eel lives -- to limit the quantities of glass eels captured and improve stock management," Tetsuya Kawashima, an official from the Japanese Fisheries Agency, told AFP.
A United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization expert advisory panel also said in a report this year that the risk of extinction for Japanese and American eels was "low".
But for Andrew Kerr of the Sustainable Eel Group, such findings fail to take into account eel trafficking, which he calls the "greatest wildlife crime" on the planet.
Due to the fact that eels look alike, "all sorts of games are played pretending it's one species when it's another", he said. "So trafficking can thrive."
Asian supply has long relied on the smuggling of glass eels from the EU, which banned their export in 2010.
Approximately 100 tons of glass eels transit each year, according to the European police agency Europol.
But with the dismantling of illegal supply chains, European supply has diminished and there's been a rise in shipments from the Caribbean, threatening that population, Kerr warned.
"It's not about their imminent risk of extinction. It's about how do we create some sort of world order in the trade of eel. It's a global game," he said.© 2025 AFP
14 Comments
Login to comment
Enshu Oldboy
How about we work on the root causes? Pollution and environmental restoration would be top of the list.
sakurasuki
Just eat another fish. There are plenty fishes out there.
stormcrow
I can eat eel but prefer other things. On the other hand, my better half loves eel and will almost pay any price for it. Something I really can't understand.
bass4funk
It’s my absolute favorite and yes, I would pay any price for it
OssanAmerica
The more you read this article the more it seems that poaching, illegal trade, loopholes are the real problem. It seems like yesterday that you could eat Unagi for lunch for Y2000.
browny1
As indicated in the article the most critical problem atm is the illegal glass eel trade.
Legal companies and operations as cited do their best to preserve and manage stocks, but the rogue groups are more than decimating the industry.
The statistics quoted - 100 tons illegally transported glass eels every year from EU is probably well under the real quantity.
The illegal glass eel industry in Asia is also big with huge profits to be made.
And without doubt the over demand/consumption of eels over the past decades has contributed to the demise of stocks.
Once a seasonal dish - always a little pricy - has now become available all year round - even sold in supermarkets for most of the year.
Consumers also have to note that their eating desires impact the eel ecology.
WoodyLee
Just use the Research and testing excuse as the whales.
Agent_Neo
Here, too, we see the fact that China is poaching eels for profit.
China also consumes a lot of eels and has a thriving eel farming industry, but there is a shortage of the glass eels needed for farming.
This creates an incentive for illegally caught glass eels to flow into China.
There have also been reported cases of Chinese fishing boats illegally catching glass eels within Japan's exclusive economic zone, and cases where the illegal export of glass eels to China has been uncovered.
Media outlets around the world have pointed out the possibility that Chinese organizations may be involved in the poaching and illegal trade of glass eels.
YankeeX
Any Japan accounts for 70 percent of the world's eel consumption
Yrral
If it squirm,it a delicacy
Pongo
....and still people are unwilling to stop eating it or cut back....In Japan we have zero self discipline with consumption even if it means a species will be wiped out.
ian
What species for example?
OssanAmerica
Japan has already suceeded in full cycle eel farmig, egg to adult to egg. Clearly further advances are the way to go.
smithinjapan
"Asian supply has long relied on the smuggling of glass eels from the EU, which banned their export in 2010."
Same as bluefin tuna, and as more and more of it has been ripped from the Mediterranean, since it's exhausted here, you get people saying, "Other countries shouldn't eat it because it's a JAPANESE tradition!" It's only a matter of time before you hear the same thing with eel. "It's been a luxury here in Japan for ages!" I mean, they even call it "Japanese eels" that are being fished across Asian waters. And, if they keep it up, it'll be yet another breed of fish that disappears, with old people crying and lamenting the loss of the annual dish, etc.