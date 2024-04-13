Japan's elderly population living alone to jump 47% by 2050

The number of senior citizens living alone in Japan will likely jump 47% by 2050, a government-affiliated research institute said on Friday, underscoring the heavy burden the country's demographic change will exert on its social security system.
The number of single-person households is expected to reach 23.3 million in 2050, accounting for 44.3% of total households. That would be higher than 38% in 2020, the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research said.
Of those one-person households, senior citizens aged 65 or older will likely represent 46.5% in 2050, compared with 34.9% in 2020, the institute's estimates showed.
Japan, one of the world's most advanced ageing societies, has seen a constant decline in the number of marriages in recent decades as a stagnant economy hits the young generations the hardest. The COVID-19 pandemic also came in the way of people meeting their potential partners and tying the knot.
Nearly one-third of Tokyo men in their 50s have never been married, while data gathered by Recruit Holdings shows 46% of men and 30% of women in their 20s in Japan have never dated.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
And what is the future of a geriatric society with a deficit of carers?
Who will their take care of them, pay their pension and covering their social security cost?
Especially when number of young people in Japan is becoming less and less, foreign care giver will be.
Foreign worker from abroad become another way to solve those things.
It won't be the government! They are using any spare cash to buy new weapons and make donations to wars that have nothing to do with Japan.
The other day the PM was talking about the budget for youngsters and families, referring to it as a cost. As something expensive they had to budget for, not as an investment on Japan's future.