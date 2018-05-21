Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's elderly refused by many care homes due to lack of guarantors

TOKYO

Elderly people in Japan who are single or without relatives often struggle to secure a spot at a nursing care home as many facilities refuse to accept people without a guarantor despite a government call against such a measure, a survey showed Monday.

According to the government-commissioned survey, about 30 percent of the respondents said they will not accept people without a personal reference or guarantor. The study was conducted in December by Mizuho Information & Research Institute Inc. and targeted 4,900 care facilities nationwide.

The ratio remains almost unchanged from a 2013 survey conducted by another private organization despite the government notifying the facilities in 2016 that such a refusal is unjustified.

The reluctance of the facilities apparently stems from worries about who pays for any outstanding costs when a resident dies and who deals with the funeral arrangements and picks up the resident's belongings.

As a similar trend is also reported among medical institutions, the health ministry is planning to conduct its first survey on some 6,000 hospitals and clinics and disclose the results next month.

Of the 2,387 care facilities that gave valid answers in the latest survey, 95.9 percent said they require a third person, such as a personal reference or a guarantor, to sign a contract when a person is admitted to a care home, and 30.7 of them do not accept a person without such a signature.

Some 33.7 percent said they will accept a person without a third-person signature under certain conditions, such as having a guardian, while 13.4 percent said they can accept people without a contract.

Asked what roles the guarantors should play, many facilities said they should serve as emergency contacts, be responsible for claiming the body and belongings, take care of paperwork for entering the facilities and guarantee payments to the facilities.

They also called for municipalities and guardians to assume the role of a guarantor.

As a guarantor cannot handle funerals and other postmortem actions, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is considering expanding its legal powers.

© KYODO

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

