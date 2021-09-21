Japan's elderly to get COVID-19 booster shots in early 2022

Japan will start administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly early next year, vaccination minister Taro Kono said Tuesday, as the country aims to better respond to the spread of more contagious variants.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare decided last week to give booster shots to people who have gone at least eight months since receiving their second dose, citing studies that show antibodies that protect against the disease decrease over time.
Medical personnel are expected to get their booster shots within the year, Kono told a press conference, as they were the first to be vaccinated in Japan starting in February.
The vaccine rollout expanded to people aged 65 and older in the spring followed by those with underlying conditions such as diabetes and finally the general population.
Kono called on local governments to begin preparations to ensure the smooth delivery of third doses to the elderly.
While many countries including the United States are getting ready to make booster shots available as they look to restore social and economic activity to pre-pandemic levels, the World Health Organization has called for holding off on doing so until people in poorer countries have been vaccinated.© KYODO
Simian Lane
Every year from now on, for anyone who wants one. Not me, unless they are free, in which case maybe. Never bothered with flu shots $
Wobot
I haven't seen the Japanese data but the FDA recently released an 8-hour long video which also covers their latest data on boosters, very interesting stuff if you haven't seen it
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WFph7-6t34M
virusrex
First finish vaccinating all the people that have not yet received any dose, once everybody has been protected then boosters can be used for vulnerable people. At this point there is no indication that boosters bring any benefit for medical personnel, even reduced antibody levels are protective enough.
Burning Bush
In Israel, vaccinations are considered null and void after 8 months.
So a person who received their first shot in January and their second in February would now be considered totally unvaccinated and would need a new round of boosters to keep their compliance passport active.
Personally, I'll opt out of that never end cat and mouse game.
noriahojanen
If they are again prioritized for a booster jab, they must cooperate with the government on covid treatment. Many have remained idled, shy away from the frontline. Some hospitals refuse covid patients while receiving the subsidy.
President of the Tokyo Medical Association is hesitant at his backyard although he always demands hard restrictions on people and "risky" industries. His own hospitals haven't taken in covid patients.
東京都医師会の尾崎会長 自身の医院でなぜ陽性者を受け入れていないのか
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/05f5dc210dd983123f1b8cf313c78981917b0333
Burning Bush
The problem is that millions up millions of Japanese people (particularly young women) are opting out, which leaves an excess of vaccines that will eventually go stale and need to be thrown out.
Hence the push for 3rd shots, basically they have nothing better to do with these vaccines so might as well jab some arms.
theResident
@Burning Bush - Millions and Millions opting out eh? Back that up please Sir. I walked past a pop up vaccination centre in Shibuya, Monday afternoon - The majority of those in line were, you guessed it, young woman. I recall your post the other day saying (once again), 'evidence suggests' that educated women in their 20's and 30's were opting out. There is NO such evidence in existence. The vaccine uptake here is immense, way beyond what I thought it would be, and you have your friends are losing and have indeed almost lost your propaganda battle. In the US - you will probably win over enough people who live in Red States and are sadly not informed enough and/or are guided by social media the the virus will continue to rage there.
I have news for you - the 'educated' here are not that gullible and will not fall into your trap of studies that you happily quote of context and/or are completely unproven.
Your claim that that the 3rd shots will come from expiring vaccines (I must chuckle at the use of the word 'stale') smacks of complete despair at the situation, in Japan has now, in fact become YOUR worst nightmare.