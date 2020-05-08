Japan's emergency could be lifted early in some areas: Nishimura

Japan's state of emergency over the novel coronavirus could be lifted early in some areas of the country that have seen declines in new infections, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday.

Nishimura told a news conference it was possible the emergency would be removed for at least 17 prefectures around May 14. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the nationwide state of emergency until May 31.

Tokyo recorded 23 cases of infection on Thursday, the fifth day in a row that the number fell below 100.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.