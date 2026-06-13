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Japan's emperor, empress
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako board their plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday for a trip to the Netherlands and Belgium. Image: Kyodo
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Emperor, empress begin trip to Netherlands, Belgium

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TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako departed Saturday for their trip to the Netherlands and Belgium, marking their fourth official overseas visit aimed at promoting international goodwill since the emperor's accession to the throne.

During the trip of about two weeks, the emperor and empress will attend welcoming ceremonies and banquets hosted by the royal couples of the two European countries. It will be their first visit to the Netherlands in 13 years and to Belgium in 27 years.

After departing from Tokyo, the imperial couple will attend the functions in Amsterdam hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. They are also scheduled to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and visit the parliament in The Hague.

"We hope this trip will provide an opportunity to further deepen our friendships with the peoples of both countries," the emperor said at a press conference on Thursday ahead of the visit.

"Although we now have friendly relations, we must not forget the hardships of the past," the emperor said, apparently referencing Japan's invasion and occupation of the Dutch East Indies, now Indonesia, during World War II.

The emperor added that he wished to extend his thoughts to people in the Netherlands who are still suffering from the memories of that time.

During their stay, the imperial couple will lay flowers at a war memorial.

They will then travel to Brussels on June 20, with this year marking the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Belgium, where they will be welcomed by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

The emperor and empress are scheduled to depart Belgium on June 25 and arrive back in Japan the following day.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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