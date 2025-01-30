Emperor, empress to visit Mongolia in early July

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are planning to make an official weeklong visit to Mongolia in early July, government sources said Thursday.

The trip will be the imperial couple's third official overseas trip to promote international goodwill since his accession, following visits to Indonesia in 2023 and Britain last year.

The emperor previously traveled to Mongolia in 2007 as crown prince to mark the 35th anniversary of the two nations establishing diplomatic ties.

During the trip, he attended the country's largest festival, Naadam, and laid flowers at a monument near Ulaanbaatar honoring Japanese who died during internment after World War II.

Following the war, the Soviet military transferred about 14,000 Japanese detainees to Mongolia and more than 1,700 lost their lives.

