 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Emperor, empress to visit Mongolia in early July

1 Comment
TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are planning to make an official weeklong visit to Mongolia in early July, government sources said Thursday.

The trip will be the imperial couple's third official overseas trip to promote international goodwill since his accession, following visits to Indonesia in 2023 and Britain last year.

The emperor previously traveled to Mongolia in 2007 as crown prince to mark the 35th anniversary of the two nations establishing diplomatic ties.

During the trip, he attended the country's largest festival, Naadam, and laid flowers at a monument near Ulaanbaatar honoring Japanese who died during internment after World War II.

Following the war, the Soviet military transferred about 14,000 Japanese detainees to Mongolia and more than 1,700 lost their lives.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Should be welcomed by Genghis Khan or his descendant.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things in Japan Only Locals Know About

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog