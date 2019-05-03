Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech, with Empress Masako, right, to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace on Saturday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Emperor greets public for 1st time since succession

By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito greeted the public Saturday for the first time since his succession, expressing hope for Japan to keep pursuing peace.

Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after his 85-year-old father, Akihito, abdicated.

From a balcony overlooking the palace ground, Naruhito thanked thousands of well-wishers for congratulating him.

"I am deeply grateful and pleased that I am receiving celebration from you all today," said Naruhito, wearing a tuxedo and standing next to his wife, Empress Masako. "I wish for your health and happiness, and sincerely hope that our country pursues world peace hand in hand with other countries and will develop further."

wellwisherssaturday.jpg
Thousands of well-wishers greet members of the imperial family on Saturday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

As he waved from the balcony, where he was accompanied by other members of his royal family, the spectators cheered, took photos and waved Japanese flags. Akihito, who became the emperor emeritus, and his wife Michiko, were not present to avoid concerns about interference with the serving emperor.

The emperor is greeting people six times Saturday -- 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. People started lining up at 6:30 a.m.

collapse.jpg
A police officer assists a man who had collapsed while waiting in line to enter the Imperial Palace for the first public appearance of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoo

The 59-year-old new emperor is a historian who studied at Oxford. He is the first emperor born after the World War II and one who has studied overseas.

Naruhito, at his May 1 succession ceremony, pledged to emulate his father in seeking peace and staying close to the people.

Akihito took the throne in 1989 and devoted his career to making amends for a war fought in his father's name while bringing the aloof monarchy closer to the people. His era was the first in Japan's modern history without war.

The nation celebrated the imperial succession prompted by retirement rather than death amid the lack of discussion about the significance of maintaining the social upper-class bound by its male-only succession rules and other paternalistic traditions.

Emperors under Japan's postwar constitution are given only a symbolic status without political power.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

