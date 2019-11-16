Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako welcome King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima for a tea party at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Wednesday. Photo: Pool via AP
national

Emperor hosts tea party for foreign royals

0 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Japanese Emperor Naruhito hosted a tea party Wednesday at his residence for royals from other countries, thanking them for celebrating his enthronement at a palace ceremony the day before.

Naruhito proclaimed his succession in a ritual-laden ceremony Tuesday at the Imperial Palace. He pledged to serve his constitutional role as a symbol of the state for his people, while staying close and standing by them.

Naruhito and his wife, Masako, greeted the royal guests with hugs or handshakes as they arrived at the tea party they hosted at their Akasaka Imperial residence.

Guests included Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Brunei's King Hassanal Bolkiah and Prince Albert II of Monaco, as well as their spouses. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Danish Crown Prince Frederick and his wife, Mary, were also present.

Other members of the Japanese imperial family also joined the party, including Naruhito's abdicated father, Akihito, and his wife, former Empress Michiko, palace officials said. The elder couple did not attend Tuesday's ceremony as a clear message of their retirement.

Naruhito's succession rituals are not finished yet. A parade originally planned for Tuesday afternoon has been rescheduled for next month due to a deadly typhoon that hit central and northern Japan. Naruhito will also perform a highly religious and divisive harvest ritual in mid-November.

The series of costly ceremonies, critics say, are largely designed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ultra-conservative government to restore emperor worshipping, which is closely tied to the Shinto religion, as a political tool.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Nikko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

The Women of Tokyo International Film Festival 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Useful Japanese Halloween Vocabulary

GaijinPot Blog

Nightmare on Dotonbori: Top Halloween Spots in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo