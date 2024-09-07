 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Instructor Daisuke Sato moves chips on a roulette table at Japan Casino School in Tokyo
Instructor Daisuke Sato moves chips on a roulette table at Japan Casino School in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS file
national

Japan's first casino resort likely to open in late 2030: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's first casino resort is likely to open in Osaka in late 2030 as a main operator is planning to waive its right to withdraw from the project without penalty, local media reported on Saturday.

The operator, Osaka IR KK, will begin preparatory work at the end of September for the integrated resort (IR), Nikkei business daily reported, without saying where it got the information.

U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International and local partner Orix Corp are major investors in the project, each owning a 40% stake.

The giant resort complex located on Yumeshima, a reclaimed island in Osaka Bay due to hold the World Expo in 2025, will also include hotels, a conference center, shopping mall, museum and ferry terminal, while high-rollers will have access to an adjacent helicopter pad.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The eternal question: Is gambling a tax on stupidity?

Do large casino resorts have a positive impact on the people among us?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel