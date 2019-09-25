Japan's first free water refill app, MyMizu beta version, now available for download

Japan’s first free water refill app, MyMizu (beta version), has been publicly launched. MyMizu aims to reduce PET bottle consumption and build a movement for environmental sustainability across Japan.

The smartphone app connects its users to 8,000+ free refill stations nationwide, including public water sources (e.g. water fountains) and partner businesses (cafes, restaurants, co-working spaces, hotels and shops), enabling people to refill instead of buying bottled water.

Japan is the second largest producer of PET bottles in the world. Every year, over 22 billion are produced in Japan; enough to circulate the Earth 120 times. While Japan’s recycling technology and infrastructure are advanced, approximately 2.6 billion bottles are incinerated, sent to landfill, or simply lost to waterways and the oceans annually.

Through the app, users can:

i) Access 8,000+ points across Japan to refill their bottles

ii) Discover new places (cafes, restaurants, hotels, etc)

iii) Reduce consumption of single-use plastic bottles

iv) Upload their own refill spots

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics approaching, the world’s eyes are on Japan: MyMizu provides an unparalleled opportunity for government and business partners to show that Japan is serious about sustainability. MyMizu launched its beta version publicly to coincide with the opening of the Rugby World Cup and the Global Climate Strike (a global demonstration for urgent action for the environment). An expected 1.8 million spectators, including up to 600,000 overseas visitors that come to watch the RWC can stay hydrated without the need for single-use plastic bottles, and participate in a global effort towards climate action.

MyMizu gives partner businesses a free opportunity to increase foot traffic, enhance their branding, and play their part in making their local area more sustainable and liveable – one bottle at a time.

The MyMizu app is internationally available for download on iOS. Visit mymizu.co to find out more about its mission, how to download the app, and how to register a new refill station.

MyMizu is borne out of Social Innovation Japan, a registered non-profit organization with a mission to activate greater social innovation in and out of Japan.

