Japan's food self-sufficiency rate lowest in 25 years

Japan's food self-sufficiency rate on a caloric intake basis was 37 percent in fiscal 2018, the lowest level in 25 years, as domestic wheat and soy bean production sharply dropped due to bad weather, the farm ministry said Tuesday.

The self-sufficiency rate fell 1 percentage point from the previous year to the lowest on record, which was last recorded in fiscal 1993 due to a poor rice crop that year, and underscored the government's struggle to reach its goal of 45 percent by fiscal 2025.

The food self-sufficiency rate refers to the ratio of domestically consumed food supplied by producers in the country. The government reduced the target rate based on caloric intake to 45 percent from the initial target of 50 percent -- and achieving it by fiscal 2020 -- amid criticism it was not achievable.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries also attributed the decline in the fiscal 2018 food self-sufficiency rate to increased imports of beef and dairy products.

When measured by production value, the rate in fiscal 2018 was 66 percent, unchanged from a year earlier, with the decrease in prices of vegetables and eggs offset by increased sugar beet output, the ministry said.

The decades-long downward trend in the rate reflects changes in the Japanese diet, with consumption of domestic rice on the decline and that of meat on the rise.

Japan has one of the lowest food self-sufficiency rates among the major economies. Its rate by caloric intake was 79 percent in fiscal 1960 but hit bottom in fiscal 1993. It bounced back to 46 percent the following year but has since stood at around 40 percent.

The Japanese government is looking for ways to reach its goal even as it recently concluded free trade agreements with trans-Pacific economies and the European Union which have opened its market wider to foreign imports.

Japan also has the fastest-aging agriculture labor force, with an average age of 66.6 in 2018. Automatization and attracting female and youth to the agricultural sector have been raised as ways to help reverse the trend of the food self-sufficiency rate.

