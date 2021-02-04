Japan's foreign workers hit hard by pandemic

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the employment and daily lives of foreign workers in Japan, despite their number hitting a record high of around 1.72 million in 2020.
Foreign workers who have lost jobs due to the economic downturn are financially struggling as they have not received sufficient support, with labor experts urging the government to offer more help.
One such worker is Raquel Garcia, a 45-year-old Filipino who worked at a Sharp Corp factory in Taki, Mie Prefecture in central Japan until being laid off late last year.
Garcia had worked at the plant for nine years as a staffer dispatched by a subcontractor of the major electronic manufacturer.
Amid the virus pandemic, Garcia was furloughed by the subcontractor in August, before eventually being laid off in November together with about 100 other employees, mostly also Philippine nationals.
"Why are we (foreigners) the first to be fired when companies are in a pinch?" she said.
Garcia, who came to Japan in 2003, said the subcontractor only told her business was bad and that there was no prospect of recovery for the time being.
With Garcia having to make do with unemployment benefits whose amount is 50-80 percent of the average salary of the past six months of one's previous job, she has had to reduce the amount of money she sends to the two daughters she left behind in the Philippines and now relies on a food bank.
"As I barely make ends meet, I just wish I could work," said Garcia. But her chances of finding a new job have been hampered by the fact that her limited literacy skills in Japanese make it difficult for her to get a driving license, limiting her to infrequent public transport in the Mie Prefecture area where she lives.
A Mie Prefecture-based labor union, which Garcia belongs to, runs Japanese-language classes for foreigners and lends money to those who want to obtain driving licenses.
The union's chairman, Hojo Hirooka, said, "Although the government says it is seeking the coexistence of (Japanese) people and foreigners, it only provides limited support for the latter. It has not taken action."
The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, also known as Rengo and the country's largest labor organization, held its first event to provide consultation for non-Japanese workers in January on issues such as trouble related to contracts, salary and other working conditions.
One of the participants was a Filipino who has worked for 14 years as a regular employee. The worker complained of unequal treatment of foreigners and expressed fear of being laid off for consulting with somebody about the issue, according to Rengo.
Haruhisa Yamaneki, a senior official of Rengo, called for urgent support for non-Japanese workers, saying that while they are in "a weak position" already, many have fallen "into a more difficult situation."
The Japanese government has been seeking to boost foreign workers at a time when the world's third-largest economy is coping with a chronic labor shortage caused by the declining birthrate and aging population.
The number of foreign workers in Japan hit a record high of 1,724,328 as of October 2020, increasing 4.0 percent from a year earlier.
The pace of rise was nevertheless down from a 13.6 percent surge recorded the previous year, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, with the pandemic hitting early in 2020.
Most workers were permanent residents or spouses of Japanese, totaling 546,469. The next largest group was technical interns, whose number climbed 4.8 percent to 402,356. Those working under a new visa status created in 2019 to attract more blue-collar workers in labor-hungry industries stood at 7,262.
The government-sponsored technical internship program was introduced in 1993 with the aim of transferring skills to developing countries, but has been criticized as being a cover for companies to import cheap labor from other Asian nations.
Yoshihisa Saito, an associate professor of labor law at Kobe University, pointed out that some essential industrial realms, such as agriculture and nursing care, have difficulty in recruiting Japanese workers given the level of salaries and other benefits, creating a need for foreign workers.
"To fundamentally solve the problem, it is necessary to establish a better set of working conditions and environment, to make it easier for both Japanese and foreigners to work," said Saito.© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
Ken
Gaijin are disposable.Use and flash.
samuraivunyl
Getting a driving license can be done in another language, not just Japanese. False reporting.
sakurasuki
Just like Ken said, use and flash. Japan try to fill position through trainee program and skilled labour visa but once they don't need those people. Those people just left to survive by their own.
sakurasuki
It really depends on which driving license center you go, rural area like the one in this article, usually they don't have support for non-Japanese language.
Simian Lane
Japan kind of works on a ,’if you don’t like it, you can go home’ policy.
Monty
Foreign workers who have lost jobs due to the economic downturn are financially struggling
But let us all continue to scream for Lockdowns until everyone lost their jobs...
HBJ
Except if you’re Japanese where whether you like it or not you can only go home after your boss has gone home.
dagon
Realistically speaking, when government and business do nothing to improve working conditions for the average Japanese, with more and more nonregular staff and exploitative hours and illogical rules and power harassment; there is little hope for foreign workers.
Both are disposable resources, just one a little more easily than the other.
noriahojanen
I wish her good luck. Other than its substantial purpose, a driver's license is also one of the most credible docs widely accepted for ID verification in Japan. The acquisition process is also challenging to many native Japanese. In other words, the license may prove your language proficiency and acculturation.
rcch
I don’t know the statistics but probably 1 in 100.000 people is successful in moving to Japan. That alone is an extremely hard thing to do. Getting settled is even harder. That should earn our respect.
Good luck to us all and for those of you facing difficulties, be strong.
Hiro
Let's be honest. Is not like choosing to fire nationals first is gonna do the company any good either. When it comes to laying off staffs, is natural that the foreign workers are cut off first. Is done all around the world. Sure is awful because they need to send money back to their country, but the nationals also have families and are actually in this expensive country. At least what they hope for is that the company will try to give them priority first over of subcontractors. At least the foreginers can return to their nation if things get bad enough, while we ourselves have nowhere to go once we get lay off.
But i do hope the government can provide relieve aid to everyone equally in these difficult times.
kurisupisu
@Hiro
Your comment does not take account of the reality of many foreign workers in Japan...
tooheysnew
@monty
yes, & these people will continue screaming as long as they’re receiving their full salary
Meiyouwenti
The Japanese government has been reluctant to give enough support to its own citizens. How do you expect it to support non-Japanese workers? Laid off foreign workers should go back to their countries and find new opportunities there.
vanityofvanities
One problem with foreign workers in Japan is that Japan is an island country and they cannot return to their countries using easy transportation.
El Rata
Which is an awesome thing, this is Japan and Japanese nationals should be given priority.
Slaybach
Maybe she would have to go to Tsu, then she could go to their Office. Maybe they have the test in English.