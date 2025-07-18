Emperor Emeritus Akihito diagnosed with another heart condition

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko greet staff at Tokyo Station in this May 2023 photo.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito has been diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, a heart rhythm disorder that causes a rapid heartbeat in the upper chambers of the heart, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The agency said the diagnosis was made at the University of Tokyo Hospital, where the 91-year-old had been hospitalized until Friday for tests ahead of a new medication regimen to treat existing heart conditions.

The former emperor's newly prescribed medication is also effective in treating symptoms of supraventricular tachycardia, according to his aides. The agency said it will continue to monitor his condition.

Akihito was admitted to the hospital on Monday, where doctors aimed to carefully adjust the dosage of his new medication while monitoring his heart with an electrocardiogram.

He was discharged on Friday and left the hospital by car, accompanied by his wife, former Empress Michiko, who had been visiting him daily.

The former emperor was diagnosed in May with myocardial ischemia -- reduced blood flow to the heart muscle -- after undergoing tests at the same hospital. He has since been under medication and observation for the condition.

He has also been taking medication and following fluid intake restrictions since being diagnosed with heart failure in 2022.

