Former Emperor Akihito
national

Emperor emeritus suffered bout of cerebral anemia last week

TOKYO

Former Emperor Akihito briefly suffered from cerebral anemia last week, forcing him to postpone his regular health checkup, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The 85-year-old emperor emeritus has already regained his health since he was seen crouching down to the floor on the evening of Thursday at his residence in Tokyo while having dinner, according to the agency.

Former Empress Michiko called a doctor at that time, the agency said, adding that he could have experienced fatigue from weeklong health checkups that the couple started taking from July 9.

The former emperor, who abdicated at the end of April, put off a health checkup schedule for last Friday afternoon, it said.

He was forced to suspend his duties in July last year after he also suffered dizziness and nausea caused by cerebral anemia.

Is it just me? He postponed his regular checkup, but experienced fatigue from a "week long" series of health checkups?

I mean just how many times do they have to probe and poke this man? Leave him in peace!

