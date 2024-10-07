Empress emerita Michiko to undergo surgery for broken femur

Emperor emeritus Akihito, left, and Empress emerita Michiko pose for a photo at the Akasaka imperial property residence in Tokyo, on Oct 6, 2023.

Empress emerita Michiko will have surgery for a broken right femur after falling at her residence in Tokyo over the weekend, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The former empress, who turns 90 on Oct 20, will undergo the procedure at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Tuesday and remain there for a period afterwards, the agency said.

She experienced severe pain in her right leg after falling Sunday evening, and a hospital examination the following afternoon revealed a fracture in the upper part of her right thighbone, according to the agency.

The former empress moved to the Sento imperial residence in Akasaka with former Emperor Akihito in 2022. Three years earlier, he became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years and was succeeded by their eldest son, Emperor Naruhito.

