Komuro couple
Combined photo shows Kei Komuro and Mako Komuro. Image: Kyodo
national

Former Princess Mako gives birth to 1st child

TOKYO

Mako Komuro, Crown Prince Fumihito's eldest daughter who married out of the imperial family, gave birth to her first child, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The 33-year-old mother and the child -- the first grandchild of the crown prince and the first great-grandchild of former Emperor Akihito -- are both in good health, a source close to the matter said.

Naomasa Yoshida, the top aide to the crown prince's family, said in a press conference that the family is "delighted and wishes days of happiness" for the former princess' family.

Yoshida did not reveal when Komuro gave birth or the sex of the child, saying, "It is a matter of someone who has left the imperial family, and we hope (the family) will spend their time in a quiet environment."

The former princess married her university sweetheart Kei Komuro in October 2021 and has since moved to New York, where her husband works as a lawyer.

Japan's 1947 Imperial House Law stipulates that female members of the imperial family lose their royal status upon marrying commoners.

3 Comments
Happy to have never read she was pregnant.

The Imperial Household Agency and sites like this should not be using this poor woman as click bait. She left the imperial family and asked to be left alone. Respect her wishes.

Most of couple, if not having any fertility can have child. That just simple biological fact.

