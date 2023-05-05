Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows Kyushu Electric Power Co's liquefied natural gas thermal power plant in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan's FY2021 greenhouse gas emissions up for 1st time in 8 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2021 rose for the first time in eight years, reflecting an increase in energy consumption due to a pickup in economic activities in the post-COVID era, government data showed.

National emissions in the year through March totaled 1.17 billion tons in carbon dioxide equivalent, up 2.0 percent from fiscal 2020. Other Group of Seven countries also saw their emissions rebound.

The increase came despite mounting pressure to keep a rise in the global temperature to no more than 1.5 C compared with pre-industrial levels, which is the target under the Paris Agreement.

When gases absorbed by forests are subtracted from the total emissions, the figure amounted to 1.12 billion tons, up 2.0 percent from fiscal 2020.

Although the figure represents a 20.3 percent drop from the fiscal 2013 level, which Japan uses as a base year, it is still far from its target of reducing the gases by 46 percent by fiscal 2030.

Despite the latest rebound in greenhouse gas emissions due to an economic recovery, Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura said the volume was 3.4 percent less than that in fiscal 2019.

"A certain degree of progress has been made as we aim to achieve the target for fiscal 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050," the minister said on April 21.

In fiscal 2021, the industry sector increased energy-related CO2 emissions by 5.4 percent from the previous year, while such emissions grew 0.8 percent in the transport sector. The commercial sector, including shops and offices, saw emissions expand by 3.3 percent.

In the household sector, emissions fell by 6.3 percent, apparently due to people spending less time at home amid easing coronavirus restrictions.

Other G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States -- also each saw single-digit growth in greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, according to calculations by Japan's Environment Ministry.

The United States emitted 5.59 billion tons of greenhouse gasses in CO2 equivalent, Germany 760 million tons, Canada 650 million tons, Britain 430 million tons, France 400 million tons and Italy 390 million tons in 2021.

The G7 ministers on energy, climate and environment issues vowed following their two-day meeting in April in Japan to accelerate efforts toward phasing out fossil fuels and expanding the use of renewable energies as they seek to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Covid recovery and more new Coal power generation!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog